During a special called meeting of the Capital Outlay Committee new details were revealed concerning the Coffee County Health Department’s consolidation and the proposed shuttering of the Manchester clinic.
The proposal was first brought to the February Budget and Finance Committee meeting, then recommended to the full commission by the Heath, Welfare and Recreation Committee, but stalled before the full commission for review by Capital Outlay, which then gave the matter its blessing in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Helen Debellis offering the lone “no” vote.
The meeting was to address how the county will move forward with the Manchester property, yet new information came to light that could possibly reshape the discussion on a project that could mean a new 12,000 square foot facility between Manchester and Tullahoma at the Joint Industrial Park.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham, present for the meeting but not a member of Capital Outlay, said that the full commission did not get the full story at the March meeting.
“I think we were kinda misled the other night. Our commission was not given all the facts,” she said.
Cunningham, who is the non-voting Secretary of Budget and Finance, brought the minutes from the committee meeting from February detailing what Coffee County Health Department Director Pam Browning presented there.
Cunningham said that Browning did not have a fair chance to give all the details at the full commission meeting concerning the consolidated facility.
“The state of Tennessee has offered with their ARP money to build one Coffee County state-of-the-art Health Department,” Cunningham said.
She told Capital Outlay that “Coffee County would, at the most, maybe, spend 25% of the whole cost of a state-of-the-art one facility, rather than two small facilities in two old buildings.”
Cunningham said while it’s not a “definite deal yet, there’s interaction because they understand our facilities here.”
She then called the situation the opportunity to build a centralized 12,000-14,000 square-foot facility, calling the county’s investment very minimum.
“Originally, they were talking a staffing problem, and all that really got mixed up,” Cunningham said. “Staffing is not our decision, if they want to do that, they can do that. We have no control over that; we’ll just be left with an empty building.”
“If no one wants a state-of-art facility—” Cunningham began.
“—It’s not that we don’t,” Commissioner Helen Debellis interjected. “It’s just that we have to use the proper procedures to get things done.
Cunningham said that proper procedure was not followed in the rush to hold the special call meeting.
“You know in an effort to get things done…you don’t want to make a big deal about it. You’re just trying to take care of business here and get along with things, so you don’t want to make a big deal about it,” she said, saying that the big picture is not who needs to travel further but the big picture of the new facility.
State reveals plans
State Department of Health Regional Director Ami Mitchell clarified that the county’s match is not a clean 25/75% match.
Mitchell said that the state will provide the county a maximum payout of $2,598,300. The required match from the county is $866,100. Yet Mitchell said that those figures will only build a 10,000-11,000 square foot facility. Planners say they want a bigger facility which would mean more money from the county.
“We have vacancies due to attrition that we are not filling until, if and until, we have one building that we plan to build between Tullahoma and Manchester,” she said.
“We have to know it that building is going to be built or not. The resolution to take the state’s money and make the county match has not passed. So we don’t know for sure that we’re going to build this big building in the middle of the two municipalities. If we weren’t going to build this building, which I really hope we do … if we are not going to be building that big building, we would be filling these positions and we would be making two health departments because building one facility between the two is one thing, but sticking everybody in Tullahoma is not really the best scenario,” she said.
“The decision to move staff is based on all that, not just that we’re down staff,” Mitchell told the committee.
Mitchell also confirmed prior speculation that TDOT is going to take the Tullahoma location.
“I don’t have anything to do with that but I have been afforded that information, Mitchell said concerning the road widening project on Highway 55 in Tullahoma that was set to take a portion of the clinic’s parking lot, possibly rendering the building unusable.
At previous meetings officials said that the county was waiting on the official word from TDOT as to how much of the property the state will take. Soucy noted that as a private landowner along the route, he was told that the widening project is still several years off.
County eyes repairs
Soucy said from his perspective, the size of the Manchester location is the biggest issue.
Resolution 2022-10 that calls for the consolidation of the two county health departments that was postponed for review by Capital Outlay calls for an accelerated consolidation of the two.
The resolution says that the Manchester site is in a state of “disrepair and decline that would necessitate repairs of a greater nature than the county desires to incur…”
During the March 3 Capital Outlay meeting, Director of Maintenance Rick Soucy briefed the committee on repairs needed to several county buildings, including roof leaks at the two health department facilities.
“If it’s going to be another two to three years, I feel like we are probably going to have to do something,” Soucy said.
Soucy called the leaks at the Manchester location not a dire issue.
“It used be really bad and I spent a bunch of money this year getting it up to a pretty good spot. I think we’re good, even though they’re not going to be in there, it’s still a county building and we don’t want water getting in there,” he said.
The Tullahoma location on the other hand, Soucy says, has some issues. He estimated the roof repair at $12,000.
“That’s a lot of money to invest in if the county decides it doesn’t want the building in six months, eight months,” he said.
Mitchell said that the two location serves an “almost identical” number of patients.
Hunt suggested that the county sale or rent the building once the Manchester location is vacated.
A new "flat" roof replacement was quoted at $30,000, according Capital Outlay Chairman Dennis Hunt
“A new gabled style roof with 4:12 pitch was in the $40,000/60,000 +/- range. Outgrowing this Manchester facility is the driving force behind these proposed actions,” Hunt said.
Earlier meetings, staffing struggles
At the February meeting of Budget and Finance Coffee County Health Department Director Pam Browning “At the end of March I’ll be down to three nurses for both health departments,” Browning said, calling it a temporary measure while the county builds a new facility.
Browning said that the consolation will pool resources and more efficiently provide services to the county.
“If there’s one nurse there, I can be open for business, but that means people are going to wait. People are going to be irritable because they can’t get in when they want, or they’ll leave because they’ve waited an hour,” she said.
“I know this is going to be an inconvenience for people on the north end of the county, but if we could promote this as a temporary measure while we we’re doing something wonderful with a new facility it will be more palatable,” Browning told the committee.
“You’re talking temporary, you’re really not,” said Commissioner Dwight Miller. “You’re talking about shutting down Manchester period.”
Earlier at the meeting Browning requested Budget and Finance to recommend allocating $1.1 million to be used in conjunction with state funds to build a new health department building at the Joint Industrial Park on a 12 acre plat that could be shared with a state Tennessee College of Applied Technology satellite location.