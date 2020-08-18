Arnold Engineering Development Complex senior leadership announced the 2020 Lance P. Sijan Award Winners for AEDC.
The award, first given at the Air Force level in 1981, recognizes Airmen who demonstrate the highest qualities of leadership in the performance of their duties and in their lives.
Sijan was a 1965 Air Force Academy graduate and combat pilot. He evaded capture by the North Vietnamese for more than six weeks before being captured and held as a prisoner of war. For his actions of “extraordinary heroism and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty at the cost of his life,” he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
The AEDC winners listed below will now compete at the Air Force Test Center level.
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Wes Anderson
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Brad Landry
Senior Non-Commissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Dennis Wright
Non-Commissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Richard Griffin