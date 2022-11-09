The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman have announced that the current commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Col. Randel Gordon, will be the featured speaker at the Tullahoma Veterans Day Ceremony.
The ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 11, at the South Jackson Civic Center at 404 South Jackson Street at 11 a.m. The annual Tribute Train will make its way through the city of Tullahoma, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tullahoma High School, before coming to the South Jackson Civic Center, to help start the festivities.
“When you honor those who have served in defense of this country, you honor the best of what men and women can be,” said Mayor Ray Knowis. “We are pleased to host this event for veterans and their families, and it is an honor to have our local military leaders participating in Tullahoma’s Veterans Day Ceremony.”
Gordon took his place as the commander of AEDC at the end of June this year, coming to the Arnold Air Force Base with over two decades of military experience. Gordon was born in Poughkeepsie, New York and received his commission in 1998 from the United States Air Force Academy. Prior to this assignment, he was the initial cadre director for the Secretary of the Air Force’s Artificial Intelligence Accelerator with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
He also served as initial cadre for the Secretary of the Air Force’s AFWERX technology innovation team with private sector business and academia. Gordon is a Presidential Fellow, Harvard Business School Alumnus, Defense Advanced Projects Research Agency (DARPA) Fellow, MIT Fellow, and holds a doctorate from the US Air Force’s School of Advanced Air and Space Studies.
He served the F-22 Combined Test Force as its commander and has additional flight test pilot experience in the F-15C/E, A-10A/C, F-16A/C, Bombardier BD-700 Global Express business jet, and 70 other military and civilian aircraft. His most recent assignment was as the 412th Test Wing Vice Commander.
Gordon has a long list of impressive educational and military experiences and awards. Some of his military awards include: Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Air Medal and Aerial Achievement Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters.
Patriotic music will be provided by select members of the Tullahoma High School Brass Ensemble. Lloyd Smith will perform the “Armed Forces Medley,” and Jon Gray will sing “Faithful Soldier.”
Others taking part in the ceremony include: Knowis, Col. Beverly Lee (USAF, retired), Rev. Marty Nutter, American Legion Post No. 43 Adjutant, Major General Len Houser, Marine Corps League Detachment 1128 Past Commandant, Douglas Dietz, Tennessee Army National Guard Commander, Jesse Oswald, DAV Chapter 90 Commander, Howard Thompson, Boy Scout Troop 402 and Daughters of the American Revolution.
For more about the complete details and schedule can be found at tullahomatn.gov.