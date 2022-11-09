Col. Randel Gordon

The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman have announced that the current commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Col. Randel Gordon, will be the featured speaker at the Tullahoma Veterans Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 11, at the South Jackson Civic Center at 404 South Jackson Street at 11 a.m. The annual Tribute Train will make its way through the city of Tullahoma, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tullahoma High School, before coming to the South Jackson Civic Center, to help start the festivities.