This past weekend, Arnold Air Force Base opened its gates and allowed spectators to get their first-ever glimpse of what the Air Force and its contactors do every day during AEDC’s 70th anniversary celebration.
The base celebrated 70 years since its inception when it was dedicated by then-President Harry S. Truman. Visitors from the local area and beyond, including former base employees, families of current employees, friends and more all converged for the special drive-through open house of the Air Force base that has called the Tullahoma area home for the last seven decades.
Base contractors and sub-contractors handed out snacks, drinks, souvenirs and more along the route, and visitors were given special digital codes to listen to and watch informational videos about certain test facilities on the base property, including testing cells air and spacecraft.
Bob Pullens of National Aerospace Solutions Community Relations, said he was pleased with the turnout over the weekend. He told The News he saw plenty of friendly faces, including the families of his own employees.
“It’s a beautiful day, and I think a lot of people are interested as to what goes on behind the fence out here,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for them to ride around and meet some of the people who work here and some of their neighbors who live around here. We’ve seen a lot of employees that have had the opportunity to bring their families out here. A lot of times, people work out here for years and years, and their families don’t get a chance to see it, because it’s such a closed facility.”
Pullens said the pulling back on the curtain was a unique opportunity for people to truly understand just how important AEDC was and is to the country.
“For years, this was called the best kept secret in the Air Force, and now they’re letting that secret out and letting people understand the importance of this facility and the fantastic employees that have been out here for generations,” he said.
According to Col. Ernest Bonner, AEDC serves multiple branches of the military, not just the Air Force.
“Every high-performance aircraft and missile operated by the Air Force, Marines and Navy today has part of its roots here,” he said.
That work includes the military’s investment into hypersonics, which are also tested in part at the base. Bonner said the base is currently in the middle of building a new hypersonic propulsion test facility to complement existing testing cells. The new facility will provide cleaner air, which will better mimic the flight conditions that hypersonic aircraft will experience, and also be able to run longer, giving more time for test engineers to gather data.
Another update Bonner gave was that AEDC reactivated the 16S supersonic wind tunnel test facility in order to do additional high-speed, high-mach-number wind tunnel development testing.
“There’s a demand for that type of higher mach numbers, above mach 2, for much larger capabilities,” Bonner said.
Bonner also applauded the open house event, saying it gave visitors the opportunity to learn about one of the founding fathers of the Air Force and the Arnold Engineering Development Complex.
“It was his vision, with respect to the development of the Air Force as a technology-driven military service, that helped establish Arnold Engineering Development Complex,” Bonner said. “Absent his vision we wouldn’t be here today.
He said there was a “fantastic turnout” and was glad to be able to be able to share the base’s mission with the local community, including what their tax dollars help support and how important it is for the nation’s defense.
“It’s just great to be able to share all the different members of our work force out here so that some of the young folks who are coming through today will see members in uniform, civilian members, members of our contactor team and think about maybe wanting to come out here and do some of this type of work, whether it be as an engineer or a public affairs officer or as an electrician,” he said.
He also noted that the open house was a good way to celebrate the men and women who work at the base.
“They work hard in defense of the nation every single day, and sometimes I think that can be lost on folks,” he said. “They don’t know exactly what’s going on here and how hard folks are actually working.”