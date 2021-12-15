Employees at Arnold Air Force Base opposed to federal vaccine mandates imposed by President Joe Biden have formed an alliance to defend their personal freedoms. The alliance is comprised of some 200 base employees, covering “almost every entity that has a footprint on the base,” such as federal contractors and government employees, according to J. Todd Malone with the AEDC Freedom from Government Mandate Alliance.
The Alliance tackles the vaccine mandate for federal employers with 100 or more employees, announced by the Biden administration Nov. 4. The mandate gave these employers until Jan. 4 to get their employees vaccinated and require unvaccinated employees to provide a negative COVID test on at least a weekly basis, among other requirements. The mandate was swiftly met with judicial challenges by a number of states, including Tennessee. Since the announcement, several federal U.S. district courts have halted the implementation of the mandate while the legal battles are fought in courtrooms across the country.
According to a statement sent by the Alliance, not all AEDC employees are opposed to the vaccine; however, the mandate, they say, is “an overreaching federal intrusion on our civil liberties.” The Alliance argues the federal government has “grown into a leviathan; assuming more authority over the citizens whose individual rights the system was designed to protect.”
“For decades our federal government has capitalized on every opportunity to garner more power over our personal lives; demonstrating the truths of what our country’s founders understood,” the Alliance said in a statement. “We view the COVID vaccine mandate as the latest example of an attempt to accumulate power under the guise of public health.”
The Alliance has retained the services of Brentwood attorney Larry L. Crain, who has filed an emergency injunction against the mandate “to protect the rights of employees at Arnold Air Force Base that are associated with President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate.”
“AEDC employees in middle Tennessee love their country,” Crain said in the statement. “They love their jobs, which contribute to the security of their nation. They also love the freedom to live their lives as they choose within the confines of laws enacted by the legislative branch of government, operating with the consent of the American citizens whom it represents. This was the founders’ intent, and the AEDC employees’ alliance goal is to preserve it.”
Malone told The News the mandate is a clear violation of the separation of powers as it overshadows the voices of American citizens who voted for specific legislators to enact laws.
“As the spirit of the U.S. Constitution is explained by James Madison, addressing the separation of powers in Federalist Paper #51, the legislative authority is intended to be the strongest branch of our republic,” he said. “In order to preserve our liberty, President Biden’s vaccine mandate has forced Americans to use the judicial brand of our government to remind the executive branch that it is not the legislative branch. President Biden’s mandate—crafted, enacted and executed by one man’s signature—has the effect of law on every American, completely disregarding the voice of U.S. citizens as intended to be expressed through our representatives in Congress.”