Brandon Anderson, center, the von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility (VKF) Test Section manager for the Test Operations and Sustainment contractor for Arnold Engineering Development Complex, explains how one of the wind tunnels in VKF works during a tour of facilities at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2022, for local teachers and administrators. The educators were being shown the trade job opportunities available at the base to be able to share the information with their students.

 USAF Jill Pickett photo

The craft internship program in place at Arnold Air Force Base has already exhibited some success.

Over the past six years, several interns were brought onboard through the initiative. All of these individuals are still currently employed at Arnold AFB, headquarters of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex.