Col. Randel Gordon, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, left, and Kellee Pritt, AEDC Program Management director, center, cut the ribbon on the new Acquisition Branch office, part of the Program Management Office, July 13, 2023, at Arnold Air Force Base while AEDC leadership and Program Management Office personnel look on. The Acquisition Branch will be tasked with leading the revitalization, development, delivery and installation of programs within the ground test capabilities across AEDC, and ensuring key program milestones are met within cost, schedule and performance requirements while adhering to quality, safety and technical standards to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy. The goal of the Acquisition Branch team is to increase test capabilities throughout AEDC to help the U.S. Air Force remain competitive with near-peer adversaries.

 Bradley Hicks U.S. Air Force photo

Arnold Engineering Development Complex is set to receive an estimated $1.6 billion over the next few years for hypersonic and nuclear modernization programs.

The development of hypersonic weapons and nuclear modernization efforts were among the priorities in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act passed last year by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 23, 2022.