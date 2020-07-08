Jonathan Carroll, capability manager for Hypervelocity Flyout, Impact and Lethality Ground Test and Evaluation at Arnold Engineering Development Complex, has been named an Air Force nominee for the 2019 Air Force Government Civilian Tester of the Year award from the National Defense Industrial Association.
“The recognition provided by NDIA and the Air Force is a testament to the hard work of the many people and teams that I have been a part of,” Carroll said. “The accomplishments and effort noted in the submission would not have been possible without many team members from all AEDC contractors and multiple AEDC organizations.”
Carroll joined Team AEDC in 2014 as the Space and Missile Instrumentation Data and Controls asset owner within the Test Information Systems Section. In February of last year, he transitioned to his current role while continuing to provide support to his former section and his replacement in that position.
In the award nomination, recognition was made of Carroll for leading the Hyper-ballistic Ranges in preparing for hypersonic and space warfighting test requirements.
“Jon’s leadership and contribution over the past year provided invaluable system performance information to the Missile Defense Agency and prepared the hypervelocity ranges to meet the test and evaluation needs of cutting edge hypersonic, missile defense and space systems,” said Lt. Col. Adam Quick, chief of the AEDC Space and Missile Test Branch.
Quick noted Carroll’s support of MDA included leading government and contractor teams to produce their highest test output in seven years. Carroll also led the Space and Missile Test Branch effort to renew the hypersonic weather encounter capabilities in the ranges, which required a coordinated effort by multiple AEDC organizations.
“He (Carroll) worked closely with the Hypersonic Systems Branch, the Hypersonic Test and Evaluation Investment Program and National Aerospace Solutions (the Test Operations and Sustainment contractor for AEDC) to provide scaled-projectile free-flight data for customers prior to full-scale testing at the Holloman High Speed Test Track,” Quick said.
In addition, the award nomination notes Carroll is the technical lead for the H3 Model Positioning System Controls Modernization effort. H3 is part of the AEDC High-Temperature Materials Characterization and Evaluation, another hypersonic-enabling test and evaluation capability.
Quick also commended Carroll for his forward-leaning efforts.
“Jon is engaged with the space test and evaluation community, ensuring the AEDC ranges are prepared to support kinetic effects testing as space transitions to a warfighting domain,” Quick said. “This recognition of Jon’s leadership and dedication to the AEDC mission and our national defense is well deserved.”
Carroll expressed his interest in continuing to move AEDC test capabilities forward and praised his fellow team members.
“Since I arrived at AEDC, I have been impressed by the work ethic and skill level of the AEDC workforce. I look forward to being part of the team and serving the DOD into the future as we develop our space warfighting and hypersonic testing capabilities in support of test customers. I feel strongly that it will require innovation and teamwork to be successful with these emerging requirements.”
The Tester of the Year awards are usually presented by NDIA at the annual National Test & Evaluation Conference held the year following the award year, according to the NDIA website. This year’s conference was scheduled for June 2-4, but has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.