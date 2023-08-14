AEDC hypersonic structures experiment.jpg

A wedge test article with a wavy surface representative of deformations that may occur in an aerospace vehicle fuselage in hypersonic flight is installed on a sting in the von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., May 2, 2023. The wedge was subjected to hypersonic airflows to observe and measure the effects of the heating which occurs under those conditions.

 Jill Pickett U.S. Air Force photo

Recently, Arnold Engineering Development Complex test personnel had a chance to return to the basics of scientific research, if hypersonic flight research is ever basic.

Led by Dr. Michael Spottswood, with the Aerospace Systems Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory, a small research group came to the von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility, or VKF, at Arnold Air Force Base to study the behavior of flight-weight structures in near hypersonic airflow over long durations.