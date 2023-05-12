AEDC winners 2022.jpg

For the second year in a row, Arnold Engineering Development Complex nearly swept the Air Force Test Center-level competition for the Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards.

“AEDC won 12 of out the 15 award categories, which is a testament to the outstanding performance of our technical workforce and the importance of our mission,” said Ed Tucker, AEDC senior technical director.

