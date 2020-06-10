Arnold Air Force Base Col. Jeffrey Geraghty held a virtual town hall Wednesday, June 3.
The base commander addressed the four-phase plan that he discussed during a Facebook live event he held on April 22 and detailed a few changes that have been made since then.
“We began phase I of going back to full capacity at Arnold Air Force Base on Monday, June 1. Appropriate behaviors need to be exhibited as we all work together as airmen to defeat the common enemy which is a virus. Our return to full-capacity in Phase II relies on these behaviors. If we become a source of community transmission of this disease, we will have to regress back to the urgent operation mission posture,” Geraghty said.
“I walked around today and I want to give the public a sense for how I think this return to full-capacity Phase I plan is going. I saw a few gentlemen huddled in a close group that were not wearing face masks or following social distancing guidelines. I told them that if they do not like the masks and they are uncomfortable to them, they are going to have to get over that so that we can bring everyone back to work,” Geraghty said. “We are getting close but I need everyone to exhibit the right behavior to move on to the next phase. In my walkabout through the base today, I saw a lot of employees following procedure. This new posture is projected to last 18 months.”
“Phase II can happen as soon as June 15 if we can mitigate the correct behaviors,” Geraghty added.
In terms of personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitizing supplies, Geraghty says the base is very close to having all of the right materials available to defend against this viral threat.
After an urgent posture change at AEDC, 75 percent of employees were sent home from work at Arnold Air Force Base April 6.
“We knew we had to get people away from each other and that meant sending a great deal of AEDC’s employees away from the base,” he added.
On April 22, Geraghty held a Facebook live explaining the catastrophic risk of loss of life as well as the estimated death rate at the time. He also discussed a four-phase plan to get employees back to work.
“After that, I ended up getting information from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) that every other base is executing three-phase plan, leading me to change our four phases, with phase 1A and 1B referring to the Rutherford County COVID-19 hot spot,” Geraghty explained. “It will take too long for us to wait for that community to be considered low-risk. After extensive research of the virus, we have come to the conclusion that COVID-19 has no geographical boundaries. It is my estimation that it will take more than one year for that hot spot to become low-risk. It is all about behaviors and less about geography. With that said, we are going to remove the geographic hot spot restrictions for base entry to AEDC effective immediately.”
“This does not mean the entire workforce will be returning. Only those who are contacted by their supervisors will be returning to work,” he added. “Even in Phase II, some employees will still be teleworking.”
“We are going to get through this together and take care of each other,” Geraghty said while concluding his town hall.
