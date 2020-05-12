So much for cheap gas. After 10 weeks of solid declines, the average price per gallon in Tennessee has gone up.
The state gas price average is now $1.60 which is six cents more expensive than last week, four cents less than one month ago and 98 cents less than one year ago. Tullahoma prices have lagged behind the increase but only slightly, with the average price per gallon here varying between $1.49 and $1.59 a gallon. Manchester has remained consistently higher than the state average and continues to do so with most pumps charging $1.69 per gallon of 87 octane there.
“Tennessee motorists are seeing the first increases at the pump since late February,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The boost in demand as the state begins its phased reopening is helping to push pump prices higher across the state.”
Quick Facts
33% of TN filling stations have sub-$1.50 gas prices
Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation
Tennessee gas prices declined for 69 consecutive days for a total discount of 70 cents per gallon
The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.37 for regular unleaded
The highest 10% of pump prices are $1.94 for regular unleaded
National Gas Prices
The national gas price average is six cents more expensive on the week at $1.84, but still cheaper on the month and year – three cents and $1.02 less, respectively. Regardless of the national increase, 40 states still have averages of $2.00 or less per gallon.
The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest data report showed demand for gasoline increased by 800,000 b/d to 6.7 million b/d last week, which is 3.2 million b/d less than last year at this time. Gas demand is expected to continue to grow, leading pump prices to continue their increase.
National Oil Market Dynamics
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.19 cents to settle at $24.74 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that crude demand is rebounding as states re-open businesses and demand for gasoline has grown in recent weeks. For this week, crude prices may continue to rise if the market believes that crude oil inventories are beginning to rebalance. However, if crude storage levels continue to increase, crude prices could decline if the market continues to worry that the global market is oversupplied.