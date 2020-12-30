The aftershocks of the bombing that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning were felt in Coffee County in the way of interrupted telecommunications.
The bomber, identified as Anthony Q. Warner, 63, of Antioch, was killed in the blast that damaged numerous buildings on Second Avenue and Commerce Street in Nashville Dec. 25. Police say he parked his RV in the downtown area and began broadcasting warnings, advising citizens to evacuate before the vehicle detonated around 6:30 a.m. Christmas morning. His motivation to blow himself up in the downtown area of Nashville is unknown.
While no one was seriously injured in the blast, thanks to quick work by Metro police, the blast did inflict serious damage to an AT&T building nearby. The damage resulted in telecommunications problems in a several-state area, including issues in Coffee County when it came to the 911 Communications Center.
Local 911 administrators suggested people who could not access 911 by dialing the three-digit emergency line to call other numbers such as a way to notify law enforcement or emergency personnel of issues in the area. One of the numbers was the direct line for the communications center, 455-3411. In Tullahoma they urged citizens to contact the Tullahoma Fire and Rescue at 455-0936.
"Coffee County 911 is having issues due to the bomb blast this morning in Nashville that effected phone and internet, along with multiple TN counties and other states in the Southeastern area,” the communications center announced on Christmas Day. “AT&T cell phones, land line phones and internet lines are all being effected as well.”
Local businesses like Rafael’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant had to go to alternative call numbers due to disruptions in their phone lines, while private citizens who used AT&T service reported issues. However, Monday afternoon most problems having to do with the Christmas blast had been fixed.