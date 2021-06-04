District 6 Hazmat team, comprised of Manchester and Tullahoma Fire Departments, as a well as Coffee County EMA, held a full-scale exercise at the Duck River Utility Commission Water Treatment plant recently.
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency/ Homeland Security Director Allen Lendley called the event a great success.
“We want to give a special thanks as well to Coffee County EMS for providing patient care and support to the team, Coffee County Rescue Squad for providing rehab and support to the team, and Hickerson Station Fire department for providing an engine and support personnel, and our Coffee County 911 center for supporting us with great communications,” Lendley said in an announcement.
“Coffee County is truly blessed to have such great and talented responders who work so well together,” he said.