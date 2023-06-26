Lt. Col Michael S. Masuda

A Tullahoma High School graduate from the Class of ’97 is now a full-bird Colonel in the U.S. Air Force.

The Public Affairs Agency of the U.S. Air Force revealed this week that Lt. Col Michael S. Masuda has been promoted to the rank of Colonel. He is currently serving as the Air Force Legislative Liaison to the U.S. House of Representatives.

