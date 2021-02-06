Aircraft hits powerlines on approach

A Nashville pilot was able to avoid a crash landing after colliding with live power lines during a Wednesday night landing at Winchester Municipal Airport.
The pilot, who did not immediately identify himself pending an investigation, said he was returning home from a flight to Atlanta, and narrowly averted disaster when his plane collided with three live power lines about 8:15 p.m. on his final approach to the airport’s runway.
The pilot, age 50, said that he was decreasing his altitude and had set his airspeed at 85 mph when his single-engine Mooney M20K aircraft suddenly struck three steel electrified power lines located on Diamond Drive where it intersects with Williams Cove Road.
Inbound aircraft must fly over the power lines before crossing Cowan Highway to land at Winchester Municipal Airport, and the power lines can be difficult for pilots to visualize at night, the pilot said.
“I have landed at the Winchester Municipal Airport once before during daylight hours, and I chose to land here again on this recent flight due to the airport’s cheaper gas prices,” he said.
He said he logged 148 flight hours in 2018 with roughly 40 percent of those hours being night-flying hours.
The pilot said his experience in the cockpit is probably what saved his life.
“I had just decreased altitude and airspeed in preparation for landing when I heard a loud sound and saw a bright flash of light,” he said. “The aircraft’s nose bucked up and to the right, but I was able to maintain control and land the plane.”
Though initially worried about damage to his single-engine plane’s landing gear, what he saw after a closer inspection shook the veteran pilot.
“Strands of metal, apparently from the steel power lines, were wrapped around the propeller, and I was shocked to see several dime-sized holes burned into the fuselage,” the pilot said. “I’m just grateful that I was able to land and that nobody was injured.”