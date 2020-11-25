A new airport hangar will soon be constructed at the Airport Industrial Park.
At the Nov. 16 meeting of the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission, a site plan for a new hangar at the airport was approved unanimously.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, acting in her capacity as interim Planning Director, the new proposed 8,000-square-foot hangar will be constructed directly behind the current Vanderbilt LifeFlight hangar at the airport.
The new hangar will also be located in between to existing hangars, Moody said. Because of this, the construction firm Curl Construction, who is the applicant on the site plan, has proposed keeping 10 feet of separation between all the hangars. The firm also agreed to install two-hour rated materials for all the exterior walls.
No concerns were raised by the planning commission, who then approved the site plan unanimously.