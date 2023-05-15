2A - Berry sign.JPG

Alderman Daniel Berry holds up a sign to fellow Alderman Jenna Amacher as he speaks at the May 8 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, speaking in support of Tullahoma Human Resources Director Casta Brice, who has been on administrative leave since February.

 Caitlin Able photo

The husband of a sitting alderman has filed an ethics complaint against Alderman Daniel Berry suggesting he was too cozy with a local developer in his professional dealings. Meanwhile, Berry maintains the complaint is in retaliation for an ethics complaint filed recently which targeted the complainant’s wife and other members of the city council.

In the complaint, filed by George Butler Wilson, M.D., husband of freshman Alderman Bobbie Wilson, he contends a precedent has been set with the recent ethics complaint filed by former alderman Rupa Blackwell, naming aldermen Kurt Glick, Jenna Amacher and his (Wilson’s) wife. The city board reviewed the (Blackwell) complaint at its recent meeting and found it had no merit.