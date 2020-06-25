The second set of candidate questions for the Aug. 6 Tullahoma municipal election comes from the three women currently battling for two alderman seats. Alderman Robin Dunn is seeking to retain her seat on the board while Jenna Amacher and Ashli Shockley are fighting to replace Alderman Jerry Mathis, who decided against seeking re-election. The same three questions were asked of each candidate. Their responses have been provided in full.
Alderman Robin Dunn
1. Tell us a little about yourself.
RD: My dad was stationed at Arnold when I was 6, and so I have been blessed to be a part of this community for most of my life. After graduating from Tullahoma High School, I received my BS in mathematics from UTK. During that time, I began my first of twenty incredible years in education.
I met my husband through a mutual friend in Knoxville. One afternoon I said, “I do,” and our life that we have made has been amazing ever since.
When we were expecting our oldest son, we bought a house around the corner from my parents. Oliver (9) and Murray (6) make frequent treks through the woods to visit Win and Dianne Phipps, and little Josie (3) is doing her best to keep up with her older brothers. Eight years ago my husband established a lawn care business, Tullahoma Lawn Care.
Excited to give back to the school system that helped mold me into the person I am, I started teaching at Tullahoma High School in 2011. While there, I was voted Teacher of the Year in 2015. I challenged my students to use mathematics beyond the classroom. My students hosted fundraisers, developed exhibits for the Hands on Science Center and presented to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. I also served as President of the local Education Association.
Inspired in part by my husband’s small business, I founded a business of my own: Student Support Services at Home. I have enjoyed helping students of all ages and abilities grow in mathematics and making significant gains in ACT scores, but I am most passionate about helping my students grow as people.
I am an avid learner and listener wanting to understand and know the needs of the community at large.
2. Why are you running for alderman?
RD: This will be my second term as alderman, and the journey I have taken for the past three years has given me a tremendous amount of joy. It has been a wonderful experience being a public servant. I enjoy finding needs and addressing them in creative and fulfilling ways. It has been powerful to see how our community can change in positive ways just by drawing attention to things and forming relationships. Not every challenge requires a financial solution. I have made a point to engage in public education of government services, created celebrations to empower citizens to make smarter decisions at home on a variety of topics including stormwater, healthy relationships, and waste management. I have striven to be a careful steward of the resources that the People of Tullahoma have invested in our infrastructure, our children, and our economy, and I will continue to do so to the best of my ability.
3. What can you bring to the city of Tullahoma as alderman?
RD: As an alderman, I will continue to serve The People of Tullahoma with vigor. I will build relationships as I build sidewalks. I will act as a liaison for the community and the hardworking employees of our municipality. I want to listen to the needs of the community and engage in action to continue to make positive change.
Jenna Amacher
1. Tell us a little about yourself.
JA: I earned my Doctor of Jurisprudence from Nashville School of Law in May 2015. My undergraduate studies were completed at Middle Tennessee State University where I received my Bachelors in Political Science with an emphasis in Public Administration, along with a Tennessee Teacher’s License in May 2010. I minored in Economics, Sociology, and Secondary Education. Determined to achieve my life’s ambitions while supporting a family, I taught high school, practiced real estate, and drove a rural USPS mail route on the weekends- all while attending law school three nights a week. After law school, I chose to forego my legal career to place my focus on motherhood. Subsequently, I accepted a Criminal Justice/English teaching position in Rutherford County. I now own a small process serving company called IC Solutions, and I am the COO of a local startup non-profit called Community of Life Coalition- our mission is to serve, inspire, and equip families to live more abundant lives through Christ. I enjoy working as an advocate and serve as Vice-Chair of the Coffee County Young Republicans. My children and I attend New Creation Church in Tullahoma.
2. Why are you running for alderman?
JA: It is time for a new generation of conservative leaders to emerge. I am a Tullahoma native and an early Honors graduate; I wish to give back to the community that cultivated my knowledge, skills, and talents. My platform consists of the following:
1) A pro-business conservative
Our leaders should ensure fair processes and treatment for all who do business in Tullahoma. We have made it too difficult to do business in Tullahoma; we need to streamline services that welcome and support investors and developers.
2) A Constitutionalist
I am a believer in a limited government by the people. As your representative, I will be your voice and welcome your input regardless of your background or social class. Accessibility and accountability will be top priorities as your Alderman.
3) Higher Standards of officials
Given the importance and nature of duties- our leaders, officers, elected officials, and department heads should be held to the highest standards of professional courtesy. Training in servant leadership will be a priority.
4) Technology
We must utilize every tool at our disposal to digitally streamline our city's processes, making services more efficient and cost-effective for the taxpayers. Official records should be meticulously maintained and easily accessible for the public's inspection. No more backroom deals; we will make it a priority to keep the citizens updated on the city’s endeavors.
Being an Alderman allows you to celebrate our community achievements and promote civic pride. I am a social creature and love meeting new people and learning new things. I hope to use my voice to be a cheerleader for our city and be a conduit for the everyday concerns. I do not want to just forward your email or your phone call - I want to listen to your concerns and understand more about what we, the city of Tullahoma, can do to serve you.
3. What can you bring to the city of Tullahoma as alderman?
JA: 1) A vested local representative in our community.
I believe in the vision of a greater Tullahoma. In order to achieve our goals, I contend that we need more comprehensive planning, growth management, and public/ private partnerships. If we incentivize investment in our community, the result will be more revenue through tourism, recreation, and industry. I also believe we need a more deliberate plan of action complete with SMART goals (specific, measurable, achievable, and time-based goals) that account for maintenance post-grant and public expenditure. We need accountability, transparency, and integrity. Let’s implement policies that put our taxpayers, businesses, residents, and visitors’ needs first.
2) But the simple answer to this question would be: A servant’s heart.
“For the Son of Man came not to be served but to SERVE others, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” Matthew 20:28
In every aspect of my life- political, professional, and personal- I have been called upon to serve others. As your Alderman, it would be an honor and a pleasure to continue to serve this community. I pledge to maneuver the delicate balance between dedication to mission, the need for bold modernization and technology initiatives, and the application of sound business management. Please allow me to SERVE you- Elect Jenna Amacher Tullahoma City Alderman!
Ashli Shockley
1. Tell us a little about yourself.
AS: My parents moved to Tullahoma when I was six so my brother and I could have a good education and better opportunities. Growing up I was active in the THS marching band, Aristocats, and FUMC. After graduating THS I lived all over the nation after I married my husband who was in the military. When he retired, we decided to return to my hometown so we could raise our family. I am now a stay at home mom to three kids, volunteer at my kid’s school and throughout the community, and am a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tullahoma.
2. Why are you running for alderman?
AS: In these current times our nation’s issues can weigh heavy on my heart. To stay positive I started to attend community events, research Tullahoma’s government, volunteer with local organizations, be more involved with my church, and even be room mom at my kid’s school. In doing so I quickly learned that the change I have so desperately wanted to see and be a part of starts with our own actions. So I decided to invest my energy and passion into our community by running for alderman.
3. What can you bring to the city of Tullahoma as alderman?
AS: As a military spouse I had to quickly learn to adapt to pretty much any situation. That included living in communities and cities with cultures outside my upbringing and comfort zone. I am now grateful for those experiences as I feel it has taught me empathy, patience, and understanding, and that diversity plays a pivotal role in growing a community. I believe this will only benefit the residents of Tullahoma if elected. My husband and I are raising a young family and chose to return to Tullahoma. I have recent experience with the challenges that moving to a smaller town can present. With this knowledge I can help address these challenges so our current youth will have the ability to one day choose to return to raise their future families.