Another alderman faced criticism over her own social media posts over the weekend.
Alderman Sernobia McGee came under fire from certain citizens and a county commissioner for a Facebook post that offered suspect financial advice.
The post in question, which has since been deleted from McGee’s Facebook page, advised people to take some money from their most recent stimulus check and acquire an LLC, or “limited liability company,” which is legal form of a business that provides limited liability to its owners in many jurisdictions. The post further stated those who acquire an LLC could then take out a small business administration (SBA) loan to “turn $150 into 5k” and “Start living good” from an initial $150 investment.
The post drew criticism from some, including Coffee County Commissioner Ashley Kraft, who represents Coffee County’s 12th district and owns Tullahoma Nutrition. Kraft took issue with McGee sharing the post for several reasons, including the alleged illegality of what the post recommended.
“It literally hurts true small business,” Kraft said in her own post on the matter, which has also been deleted. “I actually own a small business in Tullahoma with a real store front. I don’t appreciate encouraging false claims to be a small business owner especially after the amount of work I had to put in. The same could be said for other small business owners.”
Kraft also pointed out that acquiring an LLC business filing costs $300 rather than $150 in her post.
Kraft has since deleted the post, stating on her Facebook page that she and McGee had “a great dialogue” on the subject and there were “no ill feelings toward one another.”
Another business owner, Richard Brooks, who owns Templar Shooting Sports in Tullahoma, also took issue with the alderman sharing the post on her Facebook page. In his own post, Brooks called it “upsetting” to see another alderman share information such as McGee shared when another alderman is “under fire for a silly picture from a family party.”
“I wonder what the Department of Revenue would have to say on this,” he questioned in his post. “It’s not that easy to just form an LLC and go get SBA loans and they certainly wouldn’t respond well to a fraudulent application for $5000.”
McGee reached out to Brooks on his post clarifying her reasoning for her post and acknowledging the error.
“I simply shared the post because I thought it was good information,” McGee said. “I have since deleted the post as I would not do anything illegal nor would I encourage anyone to do so. It sounded like a legit way for people to do something positive with their money.”
McGee also stated she was “mature enough to admit when I am wrong” and that the post was “not a blatant attack against any group of people.”
Brooks thanked her for clarifying and wished for her and the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen to “work harder to unify and serve the entire community instead of being so publicly divisive in the name of politics.”
McGee said she agreed and was “committed to being part of the solution and not the problem.”
Even the county’s attorney general weighed in on the matter, warning McGee against the claims in her post. Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott told McGee in the comment thread of her original post people would be “committing multiple felonies including federal ones” should the advice in the post be followed.
“I would strongly encourage you to take this post down and not engage in this criminal behavior,” he posted.
Both Brooks and Northcott clarified that they did not believe McGee posted the information with any ill intent but rather she saw the post circulating and shared it herself, which McGee confirmed to The News was the case.
“I in no way looked at that as getting an LLC for myself so I could get $5,000 to go into my bank account,” she said. “That was not my intention.
“My intention was to share that information to give to other people who could do something positive with their stimulus money, because once that’s gone, it’s gone. Why not share that information? I had no idea that it’s possibly illegal or fraudulent.”
McGee further said she hated that people took it the “wrong way.”
“I did not mean to offend any of the small business owners,” she said. "I am one who will go and shop at our local places. In no way am I trying to take anything from them. I have a lot of friends who have their own business.”
McGee confirmed to The News that she and Kraft spoke about the posts and cleared the air of any ill intent or hard feelings toward one another. Kraft was also contacted and did not wish to comment.
The News also reached out to Mayor Ray Knowis on the matter. He said McGee called him early Monday morning to inform him of the post and said she removed it before apologizing for it. Knowis added he had not received any calls about the post except for McGee’s, therefore he would have no further comment.