Alderman Jenna Amacher has taken her issue against fellow Alderman Rupa Blackwell one step further, accusing her colleague of not being transparent.
Amacher went live on her Facebook page in response to a post from Blackwell regarding the London’s situation.
In a Facebook post from her official aldermen page, Blackwell explained why she moved to table Amacher’s motion regarding the special events permit for London’s and the memorandum of right of occupancy. In the post, Blackwell said she made the motion to allow for more time for the public to review the items and to ask questions of their elected representatives.
“Our city publishes our meeting agendas online the week before the meeting,” she said in the post. “If we want to add something to the agenda, we have the ability to contact our city administrator or (this is the one I prefer) ask it to be added to the NEXT upcoming agenda in our board reports at the meeting.”
Blackwell said the agenda itself includes necessary information about all the agenda items, including summaries, background information and recommendations from the city administration, including department heads.
“This information allows for me to educate myself on what I’m voting on,” she said. “I will also take that information and shop it around.”
Blackwell also said the transparency of the agenda was important.
“You, the citizens, should know what’s coming on the agenda and should be able to address us at our meetings regarding an agenda item,” she said. “We literally have it on the agenda as ‘Comments from Citizens.’ We want you to come. If we had moved forward with these items, you wouldn’t have had that opportunity. And that is, in my opinion, completely inappropriate.”
She said she tabled the motion until the next meeting because she did not feel it would be “appropriate” to vote on the item “without giving you all the opportunity to weigh in and because I wasn’t able to make an informed decision on the fly.”
‘Time is of the essence’
Amacher disagreed.
In her Oct. 13 video, titled “Response to my colleague- why tabling it was the opposite of transparent,” Amacher claimed Blackwell’s intent was to allow more people “a chance to speak up in opposition” of the London’s agreement. Blackwell’s post contains no mention of allowing people to “speak up in opposition;” only to weigh in on the issue.
Amacher disagreed with Blackwell’s move, saying the truly transparent thing would have been to allow the items to be added to the agenda.
“Two weeks ago, this matter was on the agenda,” she said in the video. “There was a discussion on the agenda, and we have a public comment section on the agendas. Anybody that wanted to could have come up to the board meeting two weeks ago and said whatever they needed to say for or against London’s right before it shut down.”
She further said she understood there may well be people who would oppose any lease agreement between London’s and the city, but they had their chance to speak on the issue at the Sept. 28 board meeting.
Where the board “went wrong,” she said, was failing to vote on the issue when it was discussed.
The agenda document provided to The News, which was also posted on the city’s website, lists the discussion of the item as “Discussion of Wall Street Alley and Proposed Lease” under the “Board Study Session” heading following the Beer Board agenda.
Per state law, items discussed during a board study session may not be voted upon – only discussed. In order for a vote to take place on the item, it would have to appear in the regular agenda under the Consent Agenda, New Business or Old Business.
This is what she was “trying to fix” with her motion for the two items, Amacher said in her Oct. 13 video.
She said Joe Keller, the owner of London’s, came to the board Sept. 28 asking for an eight-week extension of his special events permit and was delayed by two weeks.
Now, she said, Keller has even less time to get his business operating – only four weeks.
“We’ve cut his operating time in half,” she said. “If time wasn’t of the essence last night, I don’t know what is.”
‘Transparent, you say?’
Amacher then claimed Blackwell was acting hypocritically by tabling her motion, saying Blackwell recently added a motion to the agenda herself.
“It wasn’t too long ago that she also did the same thing I just did last night, except it was to fund an organization for a board that she sits on: the Coffee County Humane Society,” Amacher said. “It seems to me that our alderman only does this when it benefits her or her organizations.”
Blackwell does not sit on the board of the Coffee County Humane Society, she told The News. Further investigation by The News also confirms Blackwell is not on the board of directors for the humane society.
Amacher said she did not want the situation to turn into a “Rupa versus Jenna” situation but rather that it was “an egregious injustice to downtown Tullahoma.”
Another reason Amacher claimed the move by Blackwell was not transparent was due to the actions of City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
While board members are not permitted to speak on agenda items outside of public meetings or study sessions due to the Tennessee Open Meetings Act, commonly referred to as the “sunshine law,” Amacher said Moody has offered to be the “conduit” between board members.
“She can call each of the aldermen and tell other aldermen what the other aldermen are thinking,” Amacher said in the video. “This happened whenever your newest alderman got put on the board – Sernobia. It’s my understanding that everybody got that phone call except for me.”
Amacher then claimed that Moody “calls the other aldermen” to “conspire to whatever their agenda is.”
“Transparent, you say? No, that’s not transparent,” she said.
This is why she is a fan of putting items into work sessions and discussing them out in the open, Amacher said.
“That’s transparency,” she said in the video. “I just want you guys to be aware of everything that’s going on. I’m really passionate about downtown Tullahoma, I’m really passionate about economic commerce, and I’m really passionate about us doing the right things and not just when it benefits us and our agenda.”
Amacher further claimed Blackwell was acting hypocritically by wanting to change her vote on the nomination and appointment of Sernobia McGee to the city board.
“Let’s also mention the fact that just two weeks ago she wanted to change her vote for the record to reflect from the two weeks prior to that, that she was in support of our new alderman, Sernobia,” she said. “Remember, it was a 5-to-1 vote at the end of the day. Rupa was the only person to vote against our first Black woman alderman on the board. Two weeks ago, she wanted to change her vote to reflect that, to where it was never on the record that she voted against her!”
Blackwell was the sole vote not for McGee when the board confirmed her to the board. She instead voted for Jamie Moorehead in the final tally.
At the Oct. 12 meeting, Blackwell moved to have her final vote changed in the minutes to reflect her support for McGee and to make the confirmation unanimous.
Amacher objected, citing Robert’s Rules of Order procedure, which prohibits such a motion.
Blackwell told The News she wanted to move to change her final vote in order to show Sernobia that she did have Blackwell’s support.
“I think Sernobia will do a phenomenal job and simply wanted to show my support for her,” she said. Blackwell also wanted to show the community that she was “excited” to see McGee on the board alongside her and her colleagues.
“I know she will do great things,” Blackwell said.
She also thanked Amacher for correcting her on the proper procedure for Robert’s Rules of Order at the Oct. 12 meeting.
“I appreciate Alderman Amacher for correcting me on the appropriate way of doing it through Robert’s Rules of Order,” she told The News.