Alderman Sernobia McGee has announced she will be putting on an Easter egg hunt later this spring for all the citizens of the community to enjoy.
Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, the alderman is hosting and emceeing a free egg hunt on the lawn behind South Jackson Civic Center and the Old West building.
The event is the first one hosted by a city official and will have prize giveaways, food and fun for the whole family. There will also be a special appearance by the Easter bunny, according to egg hunt organizers.
The event will not conflict with the annual Easter egg hunt hosted by Glick and Woods Dentistry, which draws hundreds of community members out into the sunshine for some old fashioned family fun, McGee said when she announced her idea.
Additionally, McGee said, the egg hunt will have areas set up for children of all ages, including any children with special needs who need certain accommodations.
McGee announced recently that she is looking for volunteers for the day of the event or volunteers to pre-fill plastic eggs with candy to be hunted by the children on the day. Those who are able to fill the plastic eggs should plan to fill one to two dozen eggs, McGee said.
Egg donations can be dropped off at one of city’s two recreation centers in town, D.W. Wilson or C.D. Stamps Community Center. D.W. Wilson is located at 510 N. Collins St., and C.D. Stamps is located at 810 S. Jackson St. McGee asked that all egg donations be the plastic eggs and pre-filled with candy – no loose candy allowed, for the sake of safety. All candy inside the eggs must be bagged or sealed.
As for day-of volunteers, McGee said high school or college students needing volunteer hours are welcome to participate for their required service hours, such as for high school honor societies or clubs or for the Tennessee Promise for Motlow students.
Additionally, McGee said, people who want to donate monetarily to help the cause can bring their donations to city hall, 201 W. Grundy St. Monetary donations are tax-deductible, and receipts will be given for those who want to keep them for their records.
For more information, contact McGee at smcgee@tullahomatn.gov or visit her Facebook page at Alderman Sernobia McGee.