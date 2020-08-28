Tullahoma’s newest alderman raised some eyebrows this past week when she refused to wear a mask at her swearing in ceremony and then doubled down on her decision by posting a reference to masks and the Islamic faith to her Facebook account.
Alderman Jenna Amacher maintains her refusal to wear a mask is protected by her First Amendment rights to free speech and religious freedom. While apologizing for upsetting some, she is sticking by her guns.
“I wish to humbly apologize for upsetting or offending the constituents with my choices and personal beliefs in regards to wearing a mask at our public meetings,” she said in her statement to The News. “I do recognize the severity with which the virus has affected many families, businesses, schools, and our individual daily lives.”
She went on to thank the voters once again for entrusting her with the privilege of representing them and their interests.
“I consider it to be a great honor and will work diligently every day to be a leader you can be proud of. My intentions are pure,” she assured.
While understanding that her actions may have offended some, Amacher said she has no intentions of backing down just because some do not agree with her stance on masks.
“Although controversial, I do not feel I would be sending the right message to my constituents if I were to wear a mask simply to pander to the public pressure of peers who disagree,” she said. “I will also make clear the distinction of my decisions: We do not have a mask mandate locally so it is your right and choice whether or not to wear one in public (open or taxpayer funded places). However, I stand by businesses and corporate decisions for merchants, employees, and consumers regarding their respective mask mandates on private premises'. You may see me in Walmart with a mask on, even though I am personally worried about contracting pulmonary staph and my O2 levels as well as the daily interpersonal non-verbal communication standard- after all, smiles are contagious.”
She believes her supporters voted for her for her convictions and her willingness to question the system.
“I feel that my supporters voted for me in confidence that I would be steadfast in my convictions and "go against the grain" when necessary,” she said. “While certainly untimely, this is just such an instance.”
Amacher pointed out that even those wearing masks at the swearing in ceremony were often wearing them wrong.
“Every member in that room had their mask off or down at some point in the meeting, making their mask moot and ineffective,” she pointed out. “We are also operating under the accusatory assumption that everyone has an active case of Covid - which does remind me of the Salem witch trials. The mask-less person you are judging may have underlying conditions that make it more harmful to wear a mask or they may have just received a negative test. I will not abandon common sense in order to appease those without it. I will comply to the standards set out and voted on by our board and legislature, but not to public pressure. I will continue to pray for our community and our nation. God Bless.”
Amacher concluded her written response to The News’ inquiry by signing it as “A Sincere Patriot”