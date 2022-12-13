Following the resignation of Alderman Robin Dunn, a motion to appoint an alderman to her seat by Dec. 19 failed in a tie vote.
The motion to hold a special-called meeting to select the incoming alderman was raised by Alderman Jenna Amacher, on the grounds that the seat must legally be filled within 30 days from its vacancy.
“Unless y’all want to be meeting over your holiday break, we have to do it next week,” said Amacher. “Since our deadline would be January 5, because it was the time that the vacancy arose, I do not want to be meeting over the week of Christmas or the week of January 1. Let’s start this new year off on a fresh foot.”
She cited the fact that members of the present audience had confirmed they would be submitting applications as proof of a viable applicant pool. Mayor Ray Knowis rebutted this, saying that previous vacancies were allowed the full 30 days to receive applications.
“I don’t understand what we’re doing here, why we’re giving three days public notice at most to fill a vacancy on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” Alderman Daniel Berry emphasized. “Not everybody’s watching this meeting right now. I don’t get why we are rushing this.”
The newly-chosen alderman will serve the remainder of the seat’s term until August 2024. As soon as they are appointed, they will have the full power and responsibility of their seat, and they will be asked to select a citizen representative for the Community Planned Development Committee.
The board debated the technical beginning of the 30-day timeframe, whether it would be considered from the submission of Dunn’s resignation on Dec. 6, or if the Dec. 12 meeting would be the beginning, as it was the first official announcement of the vacancy by the board.
Knowis, Berry and Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Mathis voted against the motion, and Amacher, Aldermen Kurt Glick and Aldermen Bobbie Wilson voted in favor. The city administrator was instructed to advertise the opening and schedule a special called meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m.