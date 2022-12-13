1A - Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Mathis.JPG

Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Mathis

 Caitlin Able photo

Following the resignation of Alderman Robin Dunn, a motion to appoint an alderman to her seat by Dec. 19 failed in a tie vote.

The motion to hold a special-called meeting to select the incoming alderman was raised by Alderman Jenna Amacher, on the grounds that the seat must legally be filled within 30 days from its vacancy.