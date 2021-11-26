EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains potentially offensive language. The use of a racially inflammatory term is used only in a direct quote and is included as context to the story.
Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher has filed a federal lawsuit against Manchester Police Officer Trey Adcock, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Craighead and the city of Manchester, accusing the two of leaking a video of a conversation that took place in Coffee County Jail.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 19, the relevant incident took place last November, when Amacher reportedly became aware that a video of her using a racial epithet during a conversation with a Coffee County Jail inmate was circulating on Facebook. That inmate was Waymond Brian Riddle, who is the father of her child, according to the complaint.
During an “approximately 20-minute conversation on March 3, 2020 in a video visitation,” Amacher reportedly “used the word ‘nigga,’ which must be taken into context with the entire conversation,” the complaint states, as Riddle and Amacher are both Caucasian.
The suit accuses the defendants of accessing the video “using their governmental authority, position, resources, and issued equipment.”
“Subsequently, one or both of these state actors took a personal cell phone video of the plaintiff using this common cultural expression and then published said video, thereby abusing their discretionary authority and position by maliciously co-conspiring to defame the plaintiff under of color of law,” the complaint reads. “The Defendants Trey Adcock and Jennifer Craighead individually and through their employer abused the process of obtaining and releasing personal conversations of the Plaintiff. The abuse of process lies in the fact that they did not go through the proper channels for publishing the private information and accessed such information under color of law.”
Amacher alleges she only became aware of the action taken by the defendants when the video was posted to Facebook and then sent to her via Facebook Messenger by a colleague on Nov. 20, 2020. She also accuses the video leak of being politically motivated, citing Craighead’s lack of jurisdiction over Riddle, as well as the city of Manchester and Adcock’s lack of jurisdiction over herself.
“The plaintiff does not have a criminal record nor has she or the inmate, Mr. Riddle, been under the jurisdiction of Manchester City, or Officer Adcock’s department,” the complaint says. “Mr. Riddle had specific district attorneys assigned to his charges and he was arrested in another jurisdiction. Ms. Craighead was not assigned to his case in her capacity as assistant district attorney.”
She claims the “radical group of Black Lives Matter” and “leftist operatives” called on her to resign her position as alderman in Tullahoma, which she resisted last year, following an “internet mob” that “gathered against [her].”
The leaked video, Amacher claims, contributed to the “heightened scrutiny” against her at the time. Last December, pictures of Amacher at a family Christmas party circulated online, causing controversy due to the party’s theme, “White trash Christmas bash.” A photo of Amacher in front of a Confederate flag garnered the attention of several political blogs and news sites. A group of Tullahoma residents spoke out against her during several meetings of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, calling for her to resign or be removed as an aldermen.
Amacher says the video initiated the heightened scrutiny of herself at that time due to the defendants’ “intentional and negligent misrepresentation as well as malicious infliction of emotional distress.”
“The proximate cause of all of the defamation, false light, emotional distress, and mental anguish is a direct result of the defendants’, i.e. state actors’, conduct,” the complaint says.
The city of Manchester’s culpability, her suit contends, lies in how it failed to “exercise supervision of their employees and failed to provide adequate training, safeguards, and standard operating procedures for handling sensitive information.”
That lack of oversight of its employees amounts to gross negligence, Amacher argues. She further argues that the defendants “defamed” her by “publishing the official information on Facebook,” which also constituted the legal tort of “false light invasion of privacy.”
Amacher claims the defendants violated state statute through official misconduct. Tennessee Code Annotated 39-16-402 defines official misconduct by a public servant.
“A public servant commits and offense who, with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another, intentionally or knowingly: (1) Commits an act relating to the servant’s office or employment that constitutes and unauthorized exercise of official power; (2) commits an act under color of office or employment that exceeds the servant’s official power; (3) Refrains from performing a duty that is imposed by law or that is clearly inherent in the nature of the public servant’s office or employment; (4) violates a law relating to the public servant’s office or employment; or (5) Receives any benefit not otherwise authorized by law.”
The statute also outlines that a public servant commits an act “under color of office or employment who acts or purports to act in an official capacity or takes advantage of the actual or purported capacity” for the purposes of one part of the law.
Amacher’s suit says the culpability of the city of Manchester lies in the fact that it failed to exercise supervision of their employees and “failed to provide adequate training, safeguards, and standard operating procedures for handling sensitive information.” This lack of oversight, she argues, amounts to gross negligence.
Amacher told The News the case is “clearly an abuse of power, official misconduct, misuse of government resources and power” by those named in her suit.
“None of our government employees should be on the clock taking personal cell phone videos of information they are privy to with the intent to use it for purposes outside the scope of their employment,” she said. “This was used to maliciously attack and defame me, and by individuals that should know better and be held accountable.”
She said everyone eventually finds themselves in positions they would rather not be, such as “in jail dealing with addiction and the wreckage that is left behind,” and people in positions of power should not be using those circumstances “as an opportunity for a smear campaign.”
“Such practice is predatory, demeaning, and it can cost a lot of residual damage,” she told The News. “There is a proper way to retrieve the information that was released; these individuals did not choose to adhere to such. Instead they acted with reckless disregard to the ethical standards that should be adhered to.”
Amacher believes the individuals involved have been using the privilege of accessing video visitation logs remotely for “conduct that is outside the scope of their employment…and possibly as ‘Days of Our Lives’ entertainment,” as evidenced by this case, she told The News.
“This practice is unprofessional, unacceptable and absolutely deplorable,” she said. “I want policies and procedures in place that prevent future misuse of government resources and time, as well as safeguards that protect citizens’ privacy when information is obtained that falls outside the scope of an investigation or some legitimate reason for its release for proper channels.
“I will not stand for the abuse of power, and I will continue to fight against it in my professional and personal capacity.”