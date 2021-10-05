The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s vote to hire a new fire chief was not without its tension as two aldermen squabbled about the city’s hiring processes.
The board officially named the city’s new fire chief at its Monday, Sept. 27 meeting, but Alderman Jenna Amacher used the hiring to once again bring up another vacancy in the city’s department heads. While she congratulated newly-named Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson on his appointment to the position, she used the moment to remind the board, the city administrator and the public that the parks and recreation department is still without a full-time supervisor.
“I’m so glad that you guys came to a quick decision, and … you couldn’t have chosen a better person,” she said, “but I’m hoping that in the next coming weeks we will also be able to have a … parks and rec hire, considering that you were able to get this one done so quickly. I think it’s somewhat disrespectful to our other department that they have been on an interim basis, but again, thank you so much for making sure that we got a new fire chief so quickly.”
Amacher has repeatedly brought up the subject of the interim parks and recreation position that is held by J.P. Kraft. He has held that position since former Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick retired in May. At the last three city board meetings, Amacher has requested that Kraft be named the official director of parks and recreation.
At the Sept. 13 city board meeting, she opposed the addition of two new positions to the city staff due to the vacancies in two departments (at that meeting, Kenneth Pearson was still acting as interim fire chief and had not been officially appointed to the role).
“We’ve got one department head that you’ve had eight months just about to find a replacement,” Amacher said to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, who had recently returned to work from maternity leave, noting that the city was aware that Glick would be retiring as of January this year. “We’re bringing someone on and creating a position for them when we’ve got a sitting interim director who is more than qualified and worthy of the job, who needs to have that title, or we need to move forward.”
During her board report at the Aug. 30 meeting, Amacher again argued that Kraft should be officially named the parks and recreation director, stating she did not give Kraft advance knowledge of her doing so.
“We have had an interim department head for going on four months now … and I just feel like there are several projects I would love to be able to discuss about the future planning … and what’s going on with our parks and our master plans, and I feel like he doesn’t have the liberty to really make any of those decisions,” she said.
Amacher sought to add a recommendation from Moody to hire Kraft as the parks and recreation director to the agenda; however, Moody did not bring such a recommendation to the board at that meeting, meaning no action would be taken on that item. Amacher said she understood and stated her wish that the hiring of a parks and recreation director happen “sooner rather than later” considering there were two interim department heads at that time.
Department head hires are under the purview of the city administrator, who at the time went through a hiring process similar to previous department head hires. These processes include MTAS panels and community panels. The process did yield a recommendation for a candidate; however, personal issues prevented that candidate from accepting the position, and city staff elected to keep Kraft in the interim position until another hire could be made. There was an additional delay in the hiring of a new parks and recreation director as Moody went on maternity leave this summer.
Moody originally put her recommendation on the May 28 city meeting agenda, but the candidate withdrawing put a pause on movement initially.
Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks then countered Amacher’s argument, saying some of his colleagues “may not be familiar with the procedure” that was happening with the parks and recreation director decision.
“We had a candidate that … was chosen, and there were some issues there that they couldn’t take the job, so we had to go to the interim position,” Blanks said. “Mr. J.P. has done a great job with that, but J.P. himself wanted to be evaluated through the end of September.”
Moody confirmed to The News that Kraft requested his interim period continue through the end of this month in order to show the city administrator what improvements he could make. Moody and Kraft agreed the extended interim period would give Moody time to work with him after her return from maternity leave as well as give him the opportunity to address things and follow direction from Moody.
“We’ve heard over and over again that we need to have a parks and rec person, and I agree that we do, but we’re following the process that was laid out the last two or three months,” Blanks said. “I don’t think we’ve been dragging our feet on the parks and rec. Thank you.”
Blanks also asserted that the parks and recreation director recommendation would be coming next month, which Moody confirmed.
“I intend to bring my recommendation October 11,” she told the mayor pro tem.