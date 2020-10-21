All Tennessee county mayors have joined in unison to sign the suicide prevention proclamation.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) has secured signed suicide prevention proclamations from all 95 Tennessee county mayors.
The proclamations declare September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and denote a commitment to suicide prevention in Tennessee. Proclamations from 67 cities and 3 universities were secured, as well.
“These proclamations are a testament to the statewide dedication and support of local government leaders acknowledging September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness month,” TSPN Interim Executive Director Misty Leitsch said. “The support and acknowledgement from local government and Governor Lee go to show that leaders in Tennessee are taking suicide prevention seriously.”
TSPN staff and volunteers worked throughout the month of September and beyond to secure the proclamations from local leaders.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis recognized the month of September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month for the city of Tullahoma, and presented the proclamation to TSPN volunteer Ellen Stowers.
In a video recorded for TSPN’s annual statewide event held Sept. 9, Gov. Bill Lee stated, “I strongly believe in the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network’s mission to save lives and to connect with people across our state. Their purpose is critical because they educate Tennesseans on the warning signs of suicide and give resources to those in our community who need them most.”
In 2019, Gov. Bill Lee declared suicide prevention to be a state priority and appointed a suicide prevention advisory council to coordinate the implementation of the TN Strategy for Suicide Prevention.
TSPN is a statewide public-private organization responsible for implementing the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide Prevention as defined by the 2001 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention.
According to its website, “TSPN works across the state to eliminate the stigma of suicide and educate communities about the warning signs of suicide, with the ultimate intention of reducing suicide rates in the state of Tennessee.”
Suicide prevention resources, as well as information on upcoming events and trainings all over Tennessee, can be found online at tspn.org.