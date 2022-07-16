All Creatures Veterinary Clinic opened the doors on their new Tullahoma location to an eager crowd of patients and community members on Wednesday, July 13.
Their ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce, brought the community together to celebrate with confetti, food, and the Kona Ice shaved ice truck. Attendees were greeted by the sight of an enormous inflatable German Shepherd as they approached the lot at 936 N. Jackson Street, between McDonald’s and Pizza Hut.
Dr. Ross Capps, one of the owners and head veterinarians of All Creatures, represented the locally-owned clinic for their ceremony.
“We get to help out more pets, because everybody knows we’re here now. We’re not too far from McDonald’s, so that’s good, too,” he joked. “It’s a bigger location, so we’re able to service more people.”
All Creatures is owned by four of the clinic’s operating veterinarians: Ross Capps, Jeffrey Keele, Justin Hatler, and Gordon Bijvoet. There are four locations for the operation, found in Manchester, Monteagle, Morrison, and Tullahoma.
All locations provide services to household pets, such as dogs or cats, but the Morrison location additionally services equine or food animal services. The Tullahoma location provides services to exotic creatures and rabbits.
As for future plans for the clinic, Capps’ mindset is focused on the present.
“I wish I had built it bigger,” he laughed. “We just enjoy taking care of your animals and making sure we treat your pets like we’d treat our own. It’s pretty easy if you have that mentality.”