If you miss it this month, you will have to wait another 6,800 years for your next chance.
Comet NEOWISE is visible in the night sky, at least for the next week or so, for those who lift their eyes to the heavens shortly after sunset or just before dawn.
According to NASA, the comet will continue appearing higher and higher in the sky as the month progresses before it fades toward the end of the month. The comet, named after the space telescope from which the celestial body was first discovered, is viewable by looking to the northwest under the Big Dipper. The comet should appear about as bright as the stars in the Big Dipper. It will appear as a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail to the naked eye. Binoculars or a telescope are suggested for the best view.
Those wanting the best view are advised to get away from city lights and to get an unobstructed view of the northwest horizon. Experts suggest waiting about 45 minutes after sunset before hunting the comet.
The comet is actually 70 million miles from Earth and traveling at 40 miles per second, or 144,000 miles per hour.
The last comet as bright as NEOWISE was Hale-Bopp in 1995-96.