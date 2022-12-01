The possibilities are beautiful in Tullahoma as Ulta Beauty has officially opened its doors this past Friday.
Turnout was heavy Friday for the grand opening and throughout the weekend at the makeup store’s new home between Burkes and Marshalls at Northgate Mall, located at located at 1600 N. Jackson St. Adding their in-demand stock with Black Friday prompted a steady stream of customers as soon as the doors flew open at the eagerly anticipated store. The store offers an eye-popping display of some of the country’s most sought-after cosmetic products like makeup, fragrances, skin care, hair care, nail products, bath and body and other beauty supplies. The cosmetics store also sells its own brands of beauty products and fragrances along with having a hair salon located within the store.
Ulta Beauty joins other chain stores Marshalls, Five Below, Old Navy and Ross Dress for Less who are now calling Tullahoma home. Both Marshalls and Ulta Beauty were announced to be coming to Tullahoma this last spring, with Marshalls opening its doors in August. According to officials, Five Below is looking at a December opening, while both Old Navy and Ross Dress for Less are looking at opening in early 2023.
Ulta Beauty’s business hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit Ulta Beauty’s website at www.ulta.com.
Ulta Beauty was founded in 1990 in the Chicago area. There are approximately 1,200 stores located in the country that employs over 45,000 store, distribution center and corporate associates.