2A - Ulta.jpg

A customer takes a whiff of one of the many brands of fragrances available at Ulta Beauty during the cosmetic store’s grand opening this past weekend.

 Duane Sherrill photo

The possibilities are beautiful in Tullahoma as Ulta Beauty has officially opened its doors this past Friday.

Turnout was heavy Friday for the grand opening and throughout the weekend at the makeup store’s new home between Burkes and Marshalls at Northgate Mall, located at located at 1600 N. Jackson St. Adding their in-demand stock with Black Friday prompted a steady stream of customers as soon as the doors flew open at the eagerly anticipated store. The store offers an eye-popping display of some of the country’s most sought-after cosmetic products like makeup, fragrances, skin care, hair care, nail products, bath and body and other beauty supplies. The cosmetics store also sells its own brands of beauty products and fragrances along with having a hair salon located within the store.