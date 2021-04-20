Arson charges have been leveled against a local man after he allegedly torched a truck while under the influence.
The suspect, Cameron Duncan, 30, is charged with arson, reckless burning, vandalism, burning without a permit and public intoxication.
Police revealed they pulled up to a North Washington Street residence where a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames. During an investigation, police talked to a neighbor who said the suspect had taken a gas can from his porch and that 20 minutes later he saw flames. Police have also pulled video from another neighbor’s house that faced where the truck was torched.
Evidence continued to mount against Duncan, as he had reportedly texted another neighbor, telling her he had set the truck on fire.
“While speaking with Duncan I did observe him to have red, glossy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech,” police reported, noting Duncan told them “he had nothing but time tonight” as he was being led away.