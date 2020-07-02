Benny Robert Reese has been captured by lawmen.
Reese, 51, of Moore County, was wanted by Tullahoma Police officials for a shooting that took place at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2.
According to Tullahoma Public Information Officer Winston Brooks, Reese was arrested at a residence in Moore County this evening.
He has been charged with attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He is currently being held at Coffee County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to Brooks.