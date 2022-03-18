A Manchester man was shot this past week after he ignored a gun-toting homeowner’s order to get off his property after the Normandy resident reportedly caught the man trying to steal from him.
The wounded man, Anthony Baker, not only has a wounded leg but also faces charges including assault, aggravated burglary, burglary, felony vandalism and theft of property.
The shooting happened as Baker was allegedly trying to take solar panels from the victim’s property after reportedly attempting to break into other residences on Barton Drive. The homeowner confronted the alleged burglar; however, Baker was apparently not intimidated by the gun as he reportedly challenged the homeowner to shoot him.
Baker then allegedly came toward the homeowner, backing him all the way to his front door at which time he was shot in the leg.
Baker was reportedly still combative when Bedford County authorities arrived and began applying a tourniquet to his leg wound as lawmen said he was grabbing at one of their guns as they were administering first aid.
Baker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his wound and will be taken from there to the Bedford County Jail where he will be held at least until arraignment before the judge.