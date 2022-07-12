A man faces narcotics trafficking charges after he was found slumbering inside his vehicle on someone else’s property.
The suspect, Christopher Holman, faces several counts of possession and distributing narcotics for the discoveries police made in his car after rousting him from his slumber in a field off East Moore Street.
“He was asleep and beside him was the butt of a black pistol, later identified as a BB gun, and the vehicle was running and in gear,” police reported discovering when they arrived to investigate a call about a suspicious vehicle. “When he awoke he could not tell us why he was passed out in his vehicle on property that did not belong to him.”
It proved to be a rude awakening for Holman as police found a meth pipe on him during a pat down.
“He stated he used it to smoke meth,” police said of the pipe, noting the discoveries then began.
“Two plastic bags of marijuana were found, one with 11.5 grams and the other 35.7 grams,” police reported, noting they then found the hard stuff. “Additionally there was a crystal-like substance, one weighing 30.5 grams and one 29 grams.”
In all, at least five bags of contraband were found and, given the individual bagging of the drugs, police suspect Holman was planning to traffic the drugs.
Along with the narcotics, lawmen seized Holman’s phone as evidence.