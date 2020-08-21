The alley behind Tullahoma City Hall and Tullahoma Police Department is now closed indefinitely.
City officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 19, that the alley would be closed to traffic “until further notice” while construction of the new police headquarters building continues.
Officials anticipate a December opening of the new facility from American Construction. The construction firm has been tasked with erecting the new building. The alley will need to be closed in order to complete all the road and landscaping work for the facility.
The alley closure also affects neighboring businesses on the block, according to Community Coordinator Winston Brooks, but the city is working with them on an alternative location to receive shipments.
City employees are also affected, as the alley led into the parking lot widely used by those who work inside city hall, Brooks said. The municipal building’s neighbor, Citizens Tri-County Bank, is allowing the displaced employees the use of their back lot for the time being.