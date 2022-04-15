The South Central chapter of Alzheimer’s Tennessee gathered citizens, friends and elected officials in the Tullahoma High School gymnasium to try to make Alzheimer’s a memory during the fourth annual Purple Olympics.
Fran Gray, South Central Coordinator for Alzheimer’s Tennessee here in Tullahoma, said the event was a great success that saw many people whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias gather for a great cause and raise money for further research for treatments and a cure for the mind diseases.
This year’s featured speaker was John Olive, Tullahoma City Schools Athletic Director. Olive’s mother, Jean, battled Alzheimer’s disease later in her life, and he spoke to the firsthand struggles of watching someone he loved be ravaged by the disease.
Olive shared how, in 2011, his mother officially received her diagnosis after experiencing some memory problems for a while and sharing old stories that he couldn’t make heads or tails of. After one incident that involved a hospital stay, he said, doctors advised his family that Jean had likely been in what was referred to as the first stage of Alzheimer’s and was “rapidly” moving into the second stage.
A personal complication, Olive said, was a promise that his parents made to each other earlier on in their marriage. The coach said his father, Howard, and his wife had promised each other they would never put the other into an assisted living facility. However, Olive said, Howard was “wearing himself out” trying to take care of himself and his wife, who were both in their late 70s, early 80s at that point. Eventually, Olive his, he and his brother appealed to his mother’s medical provider, asking her doctor to explain that Jean needed to be in a facility that provided specialized care.
“Number one, my dad was having a hard time giving her care,” he said. “Number two, my dad himself was getting into trouble health-wise.”
Luckily, in their hometown of Maryville, there was a facility that was able to care for Jean the way she needed, and the Olives transitioned her into that facility. Howard was able to visit her every day. All five Olive children were able to visit her, as well.
Despite the care, Olive said, his mother’s condition continued to decline. During some visits, he said, his mother would excitedly tell him how her son, John, would soon come to visit her, to which he would say, “Well, I’m sure he’ll get here soon.”
“We learned not to get upset that she didn’t recognize us anymore,” he said. “I learned to laugh.”
At the end, Olive said, the disease had begun to affect her throat and her ability to speak. She would talk with her teeth clenched, he said. She would frequently share stories with him of people he didn’t recognize, only to later find out she was remembering things from her childhood.
On his last visit with his mother before she passed, he said, Jean was sharing more stories of people he didn’t know. He was preparing to head back to Tullahoma at the start of the 2013 football season, gearing up for another run at the helm of the Tullahoma Wildcats.
“She was bedridden by this time,” he said. “I said, ‘I love you.’ And she, through her teeth goes, ‘Let’s win ‘em!’ I looked over the bed where my daughter and wife were, and I’m stunned.”
He asked his family if he truly heard what he thought he heard, before turning back to his mother.
“I looked back down, and she goes, ‘We do want to win ‘em?’” he said. “I said, ‘Yes ma’am, we do.’”
That brief moment, Olive said, becoming overwhelmed with emotion, told him his mother was still inside the Alzheimer’s-ravaged body in the bed before him.
“That told me she knew who I was,” he said.
Those moments, he said, are what the loved ones of those battling Alzheimer’s and dementias should hold onto, because they would never know when they would still find “that little piece” of their loved one.
“Don’t get frustrated. Don’t get upset,” he said.
When his mother was diagnosed, he said, his prayer was that she be moved through the stages quickly, particularly the anger stage.
“We were fortunate,” he said, sharing that he also had an uncle who was affected by Alzheimer’s. That uncle, he said, stayed in the angry phase of the disease for more than a year, completely uncharacteristically of him, as he was never an angry man.
For Jean, Olive said, the angry phase lasted less than two months, for which he and his family continue to be thankful.
He ended by thanking those who attended the event for supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee and its mission, again advising patience and understanding of those battling the disease. When his mother was diagnosed, he said, he did plenty of research about what to expect of his mother to the best of his ability.
While he couldn’t help her with understanding what was happening to her, he said he believes his mother was able to progress through the stages of Alzheimer’s “about as well as she could.”
“I told you about the cancers so that you understood she’s tough,” he said of his mother. “She had been through it. She was tough going through Alzheimer’s. She never forgot how to love children. We’d take her out, take her some place, and she wanted to be down there next to those children.”
In watching his parents’ struggle with Alzheimer’s, Olive said, he has already had the tough conversation with his family about what to do should he ever start exhibiting the signs.
“Don’t leave it on your mom,” he said he told his children. “I’m telling you right now. Put me in a facility that’s designed to care of me if I have Alzheimer’s. Then maybe, just maybe, we’ll beat this by the time my children get to be where they may be facing the same disease.”
After a standing ovation, Alzheimer’s Tennessee South Central Coordinator Fran Gray shared how Jean Olive would be cheering on the Wildcats from the stands many times over the years as her son coached the team.
“We’re going to beat this disease. We’re going to beat it. We’re going to win,” she said.
After Olive’s speech, Gray then took time to recognize several elected officials who attended with a special certificate. Tullahoma’s legislators in the Tennessee General Assembly, Sen. Janice Bowling and Rep. Rush Bricken, were both honored by Gray and her team for their support of the Silver Alert Bill which took effect last year. The bill streamlined the process for putting out Silver Alerts for elderly individuals who may be suffering from Alzheimer’s or other dementias who have gone missing. The alerts are now coordinated through the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with local law enforcement agencies and have helped return the vast majority of missing seniors to their homes since it went into effect.
Both Bricken and Bowling received their own copy of a certificate of appreciation for their help in getting the bill passed unanimously in the General Assembly last year.