Tullahoma alderman Jenna Amacher is calling a probe into her residency a “witch hunt” and has filed a motion to block access to her child’s school records from a reported Tennessee Bureau of Investigation subpoena.
In the document, petitioner Jenna Amacher asks that the respondents’, District Attorney General Craig Northcott and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Elizabeth Williams, request for information be blocked, suggesting that the request does not meet the requirement for subpoenas in the Tennessee Criminal Rules of Procedure. The request was reportedly made as officials look into Amacher’s place of residence in trying to determine if she can legally be an alderman in Tullahoma.
The motion to block the subpoena states that a child’s educational records are protected by federal law and are not in the child’s best interests to be released. Amacher, according to the document, has declined to the Tullahoma School System a request for inspection. It calls the question akin to search and seizure without a warrant. And as connected to a criminal investigation, the motion contends, Amacher’s rights are attached.
Further, the motion calls the investigation a witch hunt.
According to the document, during a Republican Party rally in Tullahoma, Amacher and Northcott spoke concerning an investigation into the alderman.
During that conversation, “Craig Northcott verbally accosted and assaulted the petitioner. General Northcott made his intentions clear that he could make this entire ‘investigation’ go away if the petitioner would resign from the Board of Mayor and Alderman. He stated that he did not believe the petitioner was a resident. The petitioner then explained that residency is determined by domicile and the factors by TCA 2-22-122, 2-2-122 - Principles for determination of residence Factors involved,” the motion reads.
Continuing, Amacher is said to have explained that in owning property and intending to build her permanent residence there, she asserts by that statute that she is a resident of the city.
The motion also contends that it would be voter fraud to use any other address.
Amacher then asked why Northcott would, under threat of investigation, ask her to resign.
“So this feels personal. Why are you doing this?” Amacher is quoted as saying to the district attorney.
According to the motion, Northcott then said, “Well because you are an idiot, an embarrassment, and you should resign.”
It contends this interaction took place in a public meeting with witnesses.
Northcott is accused of saying to Amacher “You do not conduct yourself with integrity,” then mocked the (her) professionalism as he condescendingly laughed when she tried to explain and asked for specifics.”
Amacher asked for specifics on where she could legally vote -- given that she spends much of her time in Florida at a house owned by the same individuals who have allowed her to be a guest in their houses in Tennessee – Northcott is said to replied, “I don’t care, go make your residence anywhere but here.”
The motion notes that Amacher is currently suing Northcott for defamation in federal court and that they have found themselves on opposite sides of the ‘Be the Bush’ request for a zoning amendment that would have allowed a drug treatment ministry to relocate near Northcott’s home.
According to Amacher’s motion, Northcott violated his ethical duties in allegedly confirming an investigation into her, allegedly making statements of belief about her guilt and allegedly disclosing information about her character.
The motion asks for relief from further harassment and defamation by the respondents.
Other than a brief reference to voter fraud, the motion does not indicate any further details of the investigation.
The subpoena, included in the motion as an exhibit, requests all registration documents and parent contact information for Amacher including name, address and telephone number. It states the subpoena is part of an ongoing criminal investigation and lists a case number. The cover letter is signed by TBI Special Agent Elizabeth Williams.
A motion is prepared on behest of the petitioner. The Manchester Times, sister paper of The Tullahoma News, could not independently verify the content conversation as described in the motion.
General Northcott declined to comment on “whether any investigation is ongoing as to any elected official.”
Speaking in general terms concerning voter fraud, he did say that “it is incumbent upon each citizen to vote according to their current residence. Pursuant to Tennessee law, if you have never legally resided at a location, even if you plan to do so in the future, you cannot vote as a resident at that location. To do so is a criminal act.”