1A - Amacher.JPG

Alderman Jenna Amacher

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on a motion to initiate document disposal procedures in the Municipal Building, following the discovery of documents in an HR file closet, set aside for disposal.

The motion for the investigation was brought before the board by Alderman Jenna Amacher. Mayor Ray Knowis requested that Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott speak before the board and provide information on the legality of the proposal.

Tags

Recommended for you