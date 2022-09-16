Tensions continued to rise amongst the new Board of Mayor and Alderman at Monday’s meeting, as Aldermen Jenna Amacher and Bobbie Wilson brought two failed motions to the agenda, attempting to take disciplinary action against City Administrator Jennifer Moody.

This came following “her actions and comments during the meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on August 22, 2022, and other performance-related issues,” according to Alderman Wilson.