Tensions continued to rise amongst the new Board of Mayor and Alderman at Monday’s meeting, as Aldermen Jenna Amacher and Bobbie Wilson brought two failed motions to the agenda, attempting to take disciplinary action against City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
This came following “her actions and comments during the meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on August 22, 2022, and other performance-related issues,” according to Alderman Wilson.
“It was my intention upon election to this seat to treat everyone with respect and professional courtesy, and I don’t have a history with anyone here,” said Wilson. “I think that, even though I believe in fair and equal treatment, it was not extended to me or others during our first session. She (Moody) was able to address me and scold me in a public forum, so I that’s why I’m bringing things in this way.”
Mayor Knowis stated that the motion was out of order, according to the city administrator’s employment agreement, which establishes the procedures for carrying out criticisms or complaints.
“I actually spoke to the city attorney, and this is the way I was advised to go about it when I talked to him,” Wilson said.
The city attorney agreed that he had been approached by Wilson on the matter but noted that her point before the board was different than the scenario they had discussed.
“I explained to her how to add something to the agenda, which is what she told me she wanted to do, which was a reprimand to the city administrator. I think that is an appropriate way to add something to the agenda,” said city attorney Stephen Worsham. “I will say this, though: her reprimand has nothing to do with the provisions in the contract, which are much more specific. The provisions in the contract are these: in the event that the employee fails to fulfill their duties, responsibilities, and obligations as directed by the board and established by the Tullahoma municipal code, the employee shall be advised of such as per the notice requirements of this agreement. The notice requirements shall include the responsibilities and duties which the employee has failed to perform. That’s different from what Mrs. Wilson is attempting to do at this time.”
Discussion then opened regarding the motion, which was seconded by Amacher.
Alderman Berry, referring back to Worsham’s explanation of the city administrator’s contract, stated “allowing it would be in conflict with what he just said at the podium,” due to Wilson specifying performance issues.
“I think we are entering some very dangerous territory,” said Alderman Robin Dunn. “And I think we need to stop before we go any further and think about what might just transpire. This will have very far-reaching consequences.”
Amacher expressed a different opinion than Dunn, saying such things should be done in public light.
“I’ll tell you what puts us at serious risk: not doing this in the public eye,” said Amacher. “Performance review of our sole employee must be done in the purview of the public. Also, it doesn’t put us at any risk, because even if we were to terminate her or her agreement, specifically in her contract it says that those things are only available to her if the agreement was to be terminated without cause. I don’t even think anybody’s made a motion to terminate, but I do think it is incumbent on us to do such performance evaluations as per her contract. This may be one of those such times.”
The motion failed 4-3, with Mayor Knowis and Aldermen Dunn, Mathis and Berry voting against.
Amacher then motioned to add an agenda item to hold a special called pre-termination hearing or a hearing for disciplinary meeting with proper notice to City Administrator Moody.
“If we’re not willing to discuss it tonight, then we need to have a meeting to which she has notice of, so we can discuss the infractions and expectations going forward if we are to continue in contract with Ms. Moody,” said Amacher. “It is obvious to me that relationships do need to be mended and expectations need to be set. If that is the necessary way to do that, I would request we consider adding that to tonight’s agenda, to set that meeting going forward.”
Further tension rose among the board during the discussion of this second motion, with the potential of termination causing apprehension.
“I am deeply concerned that there are members of this board who didn’t know what to do at our last meeting and that they feel that a woman who has worked here for four years deserves to be fired over it,” said Dunn.
Alderman Berry requested that Amacher further define her intent behind “pre-termination hearing,” and brought up a matter of bias with Alderman Glick.
“I don’t mean any disrespect in this at all. I believe Alderman Glick should consider recusing himself from any discussion or decision around this,” Berry said. “There is public knowledge of a lawsuit of $500,000, and while it does not publicly name Administrator Moody, she is the prime witness in that because of her role as a supervisor.”
No further discussion opened on this matter.
Amacher amended her motion to request a predisposition meeting rather than pre-termination.
The motion failed 4-3, with Mayor Knowis and Aldermen Dunn, Mathis and Berry voting against.
Amacher took one last jab at the city administrator during her time for reporting weekly meeting attendance.
“I did not see courtesy from our City Administrator toward this board at the end of our last meeting. I am the superior, and I am the elected official. I would respectfully ask the City Administrator to try to do a better job, especially with new aldermen, to have a little grace and in how you say things to us.”