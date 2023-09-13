The Board of Mayor and Alderman held the yearly elections to appoint a BoMA representative to the Planning Commission and choose the next Mayor Pro Tem in a meeting on Mon, Sept. 11.
The election of the BoMA representative was the only item on the agenda, but Alderman Daniel Berry said “Traditionally, at the same meeting we have the election of the aldermanic representative, we also do the election of the Mayor Pro Tem so I would like to add that to the agenda tonight as well.”
Alderman Jenna Amacher stated that it might even be in the City’s Municipal Code to do so.
The amendment was put to a vote, with Berry motioning, Amacher seconding and was passed six to zero without opposition. Alderman and then Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Mathis was not present at the meeting.
After the amended agenda was approved, Mayor Ray Knowis brought up the Mayoral appointments, and stated they would be the same as the year previous, “except, I’ve made one minor change, and that is, Alderman Mathis is on the Consolidated Communications Committee, and sometimes he can’t make those meetings, and I’ve asked Alderman Mann to serve as an alternate.”
Amacher made a comment regarding the appointments, stating that it was traditional that the mayor would ask the board members if they’re willing to serve in those capacities, and not just blanket appointments.
“I personally would like a change,” she said, “and I’ve asked for that already. I believe you have served as the airport authority liaison now for the duration of your entire term as Mayor. I find that less than appropriate. I think you should reconsider that, and I would ask that you do that before the next meeting.”
The board moved on to the election, and Knowis asked Amacher if she enjoyed serving on the planning commission.
“Enjoying might be a strong word,” said Amacher, “I think it’s someone else’s turn.”
Berry nominated Alderman Bobbie Wilson, and she accepted. Amacher nominated Mann, and after a pause, he accepted.
Wilson received votes from Berry, herself and Mann. Mann received votes from Knowis, Amacher and Glick. Since the vote was a tie, Mann conceded, and Wilson was appointed to the Planning Commission.
Knowis nominated the absent Mathis to serve again as Mayor Pro Tem. Berry nominated Mann, and Wilson nominated Amacher.
Knowis voted for Mathis, Berry and Mann voted for himself and Amacher, Glick and Wilson voted for Amacher.