The Board of Mayor and Alderman held the yearly elections to appoint a BoMA representative to the Planning Commission and choose the next Mayor Pro Tem in a meeting on Mon, Sept. 11.

The election of the BoMA representative was the only item on the agenda, but Alderman Daniel Berry said “Traditionally, at the same meeting we have the election of the aldermanic representative, we also do the election of the Mayor Pro Tem so I would like to add that to the agenda tonight as well.”

Recommended for you