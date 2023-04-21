Keeling gavel

A showdown of sorts may be played out inside the Federal Court Building in Chattanooga on May 4, as Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher says she is being targeted in a politically motivated move that has seen her served with contempt of court papers for not producing documents as ordered by the court in the case of Kurt Glick versus the City of Tullahoma.

However, on the opposite side of the aisle, attorneys for Tullahoma maintain Amacher became a witness in the suit when she involved herself in the case, in which Glick, now a sitting alderman, is suing the city for age discrimination – a lawsuit the city says Amacher encouraged. And, the defendant (Tullahoma) points out that Amacher has made public her inside knowledge of the case by posting online videos talking about facts the case.

