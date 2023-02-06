1A - Amacher smiling.JPG

Alderman Jenna Amacher

 Caitlin Able photo

Alderman Jenna Amacher has come under fire after being discovered inspecting Human Resources (HR) documents being disposed of in a City Hall lockbox, on Feb. 1.

As confirmed by multiple sources, the alderman was found in an HR file closet at City Hall, reading through legal and personnel files, including depositions and harassment complaints. These documents were set to be shredded, following the state’s guidelines for the preservation and destruction of records.