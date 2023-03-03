Jenna Amacher

District Attorney Craig Northcott and Alderman Jenna Amacher, represented by Larry Crain, of Crain Law Group in Brentwood, appeared before Judge Robert Carter at the Coffee County Justice Center on March 2 for the beginning of the trial challenging Amacher’s right to hold public office. The trail continued into Friday, March 3.

The basis for this trial is the claim by the office of the district attorney that Amacher vacated her residency in the city of Tullahoma after selling her property on Amhurst Drive in February of 2021. Six months after selling her property in Tullahoma, Amacher finalized a sale for a property on Ledford Mill Road, which is within the city limits.