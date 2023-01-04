1A - Amacher.JPG

Alderman Jenna Amacher

 Caitlin Able photo

Following the October filing of a petition challenging the right of Alderman Jenna Amacher to hold office due to questions of her residency, District Attorney Craig Northcott has submitted a request to inspect properties inhabited by Amacher throughout the proceedings.

The request to inspect the properties would permit agents of Northcott’s choosing to inspect and photograph the properties on Ledford Mill Road and Blue Creek Road, as related to Amacher in the filed petition.

