City Alderman and County Commission candidate Jenna Amacher is defending her residency, saying her place of residence is in the district in which she is running even though she is not actively residing on the property due to issues beyond her control.
Amacher noted that according to state law, her residency is the one that is listed on her Coffee County Election Commission Qualification Papers.
To run for county commission, candidates must live in the district which they are seeking to represent. Amacher is running for the new District 9. Her qualification papers list her address as a farm in the city limits of Tullahoma on Ledford Mill Road.
Amacher said she intends to build a “barndominium” on the property, but that a series of setbacks have delayed construction.
“I was super busy, covered up in August, September and October. In November, I play in the World Series of Poker. So, I was pretty well covered up then,” Amacher said.
She said the construction was to happen during the winter when her concrete business was slow. However, a tornado stuck the Ledford Mill area and destroyed one of Amacher’s barns and knocked down power lines that cross the property that would have powered the construction.
Amacher said that she applied for a USDA storm recovery grant for debris cleanup. The catch, she said, was that damage inspectors needed to see the damage.
USDA assessors recommended she not start cleaning up until she knew if she would get the grant.
Amacher said further holds were caused by Tullahoma Utilities Authority that wanted to run the powerlines underground.
“They had to wait until the weather cleared up. They weren’t in any hurry. Let’s put it that way,” Amacher said.
With no power, the travel trailer she was living in had to be moved from the property.
Amacher said that she currently has a water tap on the property and has received the USDA grant, but that currently there is no power to the property.
“I’m stuck until TUA finishes their part,” she said. “I have a construction loan, all these plans and these things in place where I’m building a barndominium. But in the meantime, you could almost say I’m homeless,” she said.
Amacher told the Manchester Times that she has no residence outside the farm, no utilities listed in her name and does not own property outside the city.
“Where I stay is where I have to stay because that’s where I have to,” she said. “I am a floater due to a natural disaster, more or less.”
Amacher said that Tennessee Code Annotated basically defines residence as the place a person intends to return to permanently. She said that her actions to build on the farm she owns in Coffee County clearly shows intent to reside there permanently.
“I haven’t done anything that I can’t legally do. It doesn’t matter if half the time I stay in Florida or I’m travelling,” Amacher said.
The cited code, Section 2-2-122, says that a person does not lose residency with the definite intent to return even if one or more years pass at that temporary location. One can move into a temporary residency to build a house, but that new structure would have to be within the city or county an elected official intends to represent.
Amacher said that when she sold her former house, she moved to her mother’s house in Tullahoma in the Country Club area. Family illness and concerns of COVID caused the Amachers to move to her father’s Tullahoma home in Franklin County.
Amacher, who sits on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman said that an executive session with the Tullahoma City Attorney and her fellow aldermen was called to address the issue recently. She noted that the city board would be required to call a judicial tribunal and that the judicial board would have the authority to vacate the position. The board did not act.