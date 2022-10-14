Following demands from District Attorney General Craig Northcott for the resignation of Jenna Amacher, the embattled Tullahoma alderman has delivered a statement declaring her refusal.
“Who are you to tell me to ‘resign or else?’” she said, of Northcott. “I’ll resign if I’ve done something wrong, but I haven’t done anything wrong. I will not resign. They will have to forcefully remove me. It will not be over there, because I will fight it all the way to the Supreme Court. If they want the fight, they can have it.”
The demand from Northcott was accompanied an assurance that he would file with the courts to have Amacher removed, should she refuse to step down. He approached the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during their Oct. 10 meeting with a complaint regarding the legal residency of Amacher.
“Craig Northcott is violating almost every code of ethics that the Board of Professional Responsibility lays out for District Attorneys,” Amacher said. “He will be lucky at the end of this if he retains his law license, because I will stop at nothing to make sure he is held responsible for his abuse of power, his harassment and his retaliation of me.”
Amacher declared her intent to file a complaint against Northcott with the Board of Professional Responsibility regarding his actions towards her.
“He’s wielding his badge, trying to interfere or subvert the political process and by doing that, disenfranchising me or trying to have me kicked off the board, he is also disenfranchising everyone who voted for me,” she said.
She referred to Northcott’s remarks regarding having witness statements as to her residency outside of the city limits of Tullahoma as being hearsay. Amacher then explained her disapproval of the manner in which Northcott presented the information before the board.
“What it says in our rules is that the citizens’ comments are limited to only that which the board collectively has purview over,” she said. “Nobody is supposed to bring anything to the citizens’ comments that is disparaging to a board member or that we don’t have any purview over. The first thing Craig Northcott says when he gets to the podium is ‘I’m not here as a citizen.’ When he starts talking, what does he ask the board collectively to do? The board collectively would have no authority over me or whether I resign. So why was that allowed to even be said? It was a violation of our rules of parliamentary procedure. They enforce the rules differently based on who is talking and what the subject matter is.”
Alongside his presentation of the complaint against Amacher, Northcott shared a petition for her removal, which had 270 citizen signatures. He presented details of the complaint against the alderman, including information about the sale of her previous property, which Amacher claimed to be faulty.
“You would think, with somebody with this much history with this case, that when he finally shows up on the floor of a formal meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, he would at least have the essential facts straight,” said Amacher. “He didn’t even have the irrelevant facts straight. The person that we should be holding in the highest regarding the veracity of truthfulness in regard to his testimony and what he says, by the nature of his position - the first thing you say is that you aren’t there as a citizen, and then the next thing that you say is a lie?”
Amacher confirmed that construction on her home on her Ledford Mill Road property was delayed due to a tornado passing through the property. Water lines have been laid on the property, and work is set to begin on the foundation for her home, according to Amacher and her father.
She has since been staying alternatively with her parents or in a travel trailer on her property, as she stated when she refuted Northcott’s claims during the Oct. 10 meeting.
“Where’s the proof that I live somewhere else?” she asked. “Where’s my lease, my utility bill, my bank statement, my driver’s license? I’ve never denied staying at my parent’s house sometimes. I stay at my mom’s house sometimes, and she lives on Country Club Drive. That’s in the city limits, but that doesn’t fit the narrative.”
The topic of Amacher’s residency has been a matter of debate since her move from Macon Manor in 2021. This move was prompted by a series of death threats following the release of a video of Amacher in late 2020, according to the alderman. Amacher continues to receive similar messages on her social media accounts.
“People don’t realize: I have not been able to focus on work because of the anxiety this has caused me,” she said. “I feel like, if I quit, then I’ve done all of this for nothing. I feel like, if I don’t quit, then I’m just continuing to set myself up as a target. It’s a lose-lose situation for me right now.”
Amacher declared Northcott’s actions, presenting his complaint against her publicly during a meeting, as being “inappropriate for a DA to use his official position to do so.” She stated it was “intended for defamation, to embarrass me and to discredit my position on the board.”