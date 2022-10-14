Jenna Amacher point

Alderman Jenna Amacher

Following demands from District Attorney General Craig Northcott for the resignation of Jenna Amacher, the embattled Tullahoma alderman has delivered a statement declaring her refusal.

“Who are you to tell me to ‘resign or else?’” she said, of Northcott. “I’ll resign if I’ve done something wrong, but I haven’t done anything wrong. I will not resign. They will have to forcefully remove me. It will not be over there, because I will fight it all the way to the Supreme Court. If they want the fight, they can have it.”

