The Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio Society will hold its annual Field Day at Old Stone Fort State Park on Saturday, Jun 25.
Field Day stresses emergency preparedness; and the primary purpose is to test the group's ability to plan operations that can be effective in austere conditions. Individual stations may be located in tents, cars or recreational vehicles. The secondary purpose is to demonstrate the technical proficiency of stations that have been hastily assembled for the purpose of emergency communications in dire conditions. Members assemble portable radio stations, erect portable antennas and activate generators or solar power equipment to provide electricity to amateur radio transceivers. Communication with other ham radio Field Day Field Day teams throughout the US and other countries is made using ham band frequencies using methods such as voice, Morse Code and digital computer modes. Field Day is used to attract publicity for amateur radio and interaction with ham radio operators to observe on-air connections with ham radio operators throughout the world.
Visitors and the public are invited to attend from 2 to 6 p.m. Access to the Field Day location is by using the Main Park entrance to the Park Office/Visitor’s Center and directions to the site will be given by Park Staff. The Park Office number is 931-461-7676.