Coffee County Ambulance Authority will pick up at the November meeting its discussion of dissolving the body to reform as a committee that will fall under the direct authority of the mayor and County Commission.
The Ambulance Authority is a separate entity, created by a Private Act, that over sees the county Emergency Ambulance Service. The idea resurfaced at the September meeting but was postponed due to several members being absent. A discussion was briefly held at the October meeting, but the members opted to postpone talks pending further research.
Ambulance Authority Chairman Tim Stubblefield assured the other members that there wasn’t a push for the change. He called it a subject that comes up every so often.
“I bringing this up know, but this gets brought up every four or five years. Do we want to stay this route as an authority or we want to move on as a committee.
The discussion that was held during the meeting came down to three points: legal representation, ambulance privatization and the powers of the board.
The county’s attorney would represent the Ambulance Service, but the authority as a whole would need separate council and does not fall under the county’s Risk Management coverage, Commissioner Frank Watkins said.
Individual members of a board are generally protected from direct suits resulting from a vote under state law except in cases of willful, wanton or gross negligence.
The authority would be responsible for any attorney representation fees.
Authority Member Jay Trussler noted that the members would be more liable as an authority than as a committee. That added liability would result from the authority that it holds as pretty much the final say in the service.
Stubblefield said that in going from authority to committee would limit the authority of the body.
“You’d be a recommending voice to the mayor and the legislative body. The mayor would have the final say on things,” Stubblefield said.
Not discussed at the meeting but one of the major differences would concern the hiring of the director. A committee does not have the authority to hire and fire a department head, yet as currently setup, the Director of EMS works at the pleasure of the Ambulance Authority.
Trussler addressed what he called the elephant in the room - ambulance privatization.
“Not that we’re interested in doing that, but, for better or for worse, protect against privatization. For various reasons, I don’t think right now that would be a good idea at all,” he said.
Commissioner Missy DeFord noted that if the change to a committee happened, the full commission would have the authority to move to a private company to provide ambulance service. Whether the Authority would have to approve privatization was to be determined.
Trussler and Commissioner Missy DeFord both said that they need more information before calling for a vote.
“Ultimately we need to make sure we have our hands on the pulse on what’s going on, effect change when needed and help get the medics what’s needed, and at the same time minimize our liability,” Trussler said.
The Authority was created through a private act, which is approved by the state General Assembly
Were the Authority to elect to change to committee, it would require a vote to dissolve the authority, then there would be a vote to rescind the private act that would go to the state, which would likely be March or April before that would be approved.