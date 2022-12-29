EMS ambulance

The Coffee County Ambulance Authority, during a briefing by Sheriff Department Capt. Frank Watkins on the status on the county’s installation of a digital radio system, asked why Tullahoma won’t be able to talk on them.

The county and Manchester’s entire fleet of first responders’ radios are being replaced by a new digital state-powered network, the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN), that will allow unprecedented clarity and intradepartmental communication. The Wi-Fi enabled models will even allow fire and police to use existing Wi-Fi systems in schools and industrial plants to boost signals in places that have historically been cut off.