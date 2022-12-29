The Coffee County Ambulance Authority, during a briefing by Sheriff Department Capt. Frank Watkins on the status on the county’s installation of a digital radio system, asked why Tullahoma won’t be able to talk on them.
The county and Manchester’s entire fleet of first responders’ radios are being replaced by a new digital state-powered network, the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN), that will allow unprecedented clarity and intradepartmental communication. The Wi-Fi enabled models will even allow fire and police to use existing Wi-Fi systems in schools and industrial plants to boost signals in places that have historically been cut off.
County Ambulances have begun getting their radios installed, starting last week, but the new digital system likely won’t go live until after January.
“Tullahoma went on MOTOTRBO, a proprietary Motorola product,” Watkins said, “that is on their own island. Now, they can merge through the Comm. Center.”
Seeking clarification, acting chair Commissioner Missy DeFord asked, “So they can’t talk to you all?”
“No,” Watkins said. “They can be merged, but that’s it.”
“They can’t even hear the ambulance service?” she continued.
“No, when we go to the now TACN (network) they will not hear anything.”
According to the discussion, Tullahoma city leaders were told ways to find funding for radios, and with additional money becoming available and the county having laid the groundwork with towers in the area, now would be an opportunity to further the network.
“That sure would make things more efficient for everybody to be on that plan,” DeFord said.
“I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to have good communication among all the parties,” Authority member Jay Trussler asked.
“—And why you wouldn’t use ARP (Covid relief) money instead of taxpayer money,” Authority member Jeff Keele asked.
Commissioner Tim Stubblefield who represents a Tullahoma District (a separate government entity from the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman) was absent from the December meeting due to a medical reason.
Each member of Tullahoma’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen were emailed a request for clarification on the radios. None replied.
When the digital network goes live, included will be Manchester Fire and Police, Coffee County Sheriff, EMS, all five rural fire departments and the rescue squad.
In November 2020, Tullahoma Fire and Police departments purchased 30 digital capable radios approved by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The purchase of those radios, valued at $18,508.50, from Communications Evolutions in McMinnville passed on a 6-1 vote. Jenna Amacher was the lone objector.
The MOTOTRBO is the first digital two-way radio system from Motorola specifically designed to meet the requirements of organizations/industries outside the public safety sector mainstream that require a customizable business-critical communication solution using licensed radio spectrum, according to company information.
The sheriff department will keep its current radios in patrol cars, as they fail, no plans are in place to replace the broken units.