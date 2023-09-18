EMS ambulance

A series of resolutions that would restructure the official oversite of the county’s ambulance service from the Coffee County Ambulance Authority to a standing Public Safety Committee was pulled from the agenda at the Sept. 12 County Commission Meeting before being brought up for discussion.

The motion to remove the item from the agenda was made by Commissioner Tim Brown with an amendment to the agenda that passed 10-6 with one commissioner abstaining.

Tags

Recommended for you